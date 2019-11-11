Newsdeck

Hatton wins six-man playoff under floodlights to lift Turkish Open title

By Reuters 11 November 2019

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton was victorious at the Turkish Airlines Open, holding his nerve to win a tight and unprecedented playoff.

Nov 10 (Reuters) – England’s Tyrrell Hatton beat Austria’s Matthias Schwab on the fourth playoff hole to clinch his second Rolex Series title at the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya on Sunday after a dramatic six-man playoff.

For the first time at a professional golf tournament, the floodlights were switched on at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal golf course for the playoff as the six golfers battled for the $2 million prize money.

Hatton, overnight leader Schwab, American Kurt Kitayama, South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen and Frenchmen Victor Perez and Benjamin Hebert entered the playoff after they all finished with a 20-under overall score after 72 holes.

“It’s so surreal, I actually can’t believe that I’ve won,” Hatton said. “It’s been quite a difficult year in terms of things happening off course. The last month I feel like I’ve really found my game again.

“I said to my team that if I was lucky enough to win again, I’d definitely savour the moment because it’s quite easy to take it for granted. Sport’s great when it’s going well and when it’s not going well, it hits home.”

Overnight leader Schwab, who led the field on each of the first three days, had the chance to clinch the title on the 18th with a birdie but finished with a par score on the hole to set up the six-way playoff — only the third in European Tour history.

Six became three when Perez, Van Rooyen and Hebert were eliminated on the first playoff hole while Hatton’s sensational birdie chip from the edge of the green saw him remain in contention.

As the floodlights came on in the Turkish twilight, it was Schwab’s turn to impress on the third extra hole with a 20-footer from the edge of the green to stay alive along with Hatton while Kitayama bowed out after missing his shot.

Hatton finished the fourth extra hole on par after missing a birdie putt before Schwab agonisingly missed his putt for par from a few feet out, with the bogey handing Hatton — who looked on in disbelief — his fourth win on the European Tour. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OUR BURNING PLANET

Future foretold: SA’s corporate heavyweights and the zero-sum game of climate collapse

By Kevin Bloom

ANALYSIS

Former COO in PP’s office accuses Mkhwebane of ‘serious and ongoing violation of the Constitution’

Marianne Thamm
11 hours ago
7 mins

A Reflection

A journey into South Africa’s sporting hinterland – in search of the magic

Sam Mkokeli
11 hours ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

ANALYSIS

To prosecute or not to prosecute Nomgcobo Jiba, that is the question
Stephen Grootes 11 hours ago
5 mins

"(O)ur honeymoon will shine our life long: it's beams will only fade over your grave or mine." ~ Charlotte Brontë

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Acsa counts the cost of former CEO’s financial misconduct

Ray Mahlaka 16 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Lula’s release could be a significant turning point for Brazil and for global politics

Vashna Jagarnath
3 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

Donors need to step up and support democracy in Africa

Tendai Biti & Greg Mills
11 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Greta Thunberg is wonderful — and brilliantly right!

Geoff Davies
11 hours ago
6 mins

Tribute

Sandile Dikeni, poet and storyteller who burned with anger and love and hope

Ruby Marks
11 hours ago
5 mins