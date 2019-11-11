Newsdeck

Google secret project gathers health data of millions of Americans-WSJ

By Reuters 11 November 2019
Caption
The Google Inc. logo hangs illuminated over the company's exhibition stand at the Dmexco digital marketing conference in Cologne, Germany, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google is teaming up with a health-care company on a secret project to collect personal health-related information of millions of Americans across 21 states, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Google launched “Project Nightingale” last year with St. Louis-based Ascension, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter and internal documents. (https://on.wsj.com/2q3WCer)

Google and Ascension did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The data involved in Project Nightingale includes lab results, doctor diagnoses and hospitalization records, among other categories, and amounts to a complete health history, complete with patient names and dates of birth, the Journal reported.

The news follows an earlier announcement from Google that it would buy Fitbit Inc for $2.1 billion, aiming to enter wearables segment and invest in digital health. (Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Maverick Citizen: #RWC2019

Aweh Ma-se-Bokke!

By Anso Thom

OPINIONISTA

Pule Mabe’s User-Pays Principle needs a reality check

Wayne Duvenage
6 mins ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: Obituary

Allan Gray: Death of a gentleman

Sasha Planting
24 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

ISS TODAY

Russia throws more weight behind Haftar in Libya
Peter Fabricius for ISS TODAY 13 mins ago
5 mins

Harvard's first black faculty member was a dentist. Dr George Franklin Grant also invented the wooden golf tee.

OUR BURNING PLANET: SPECIAL REPORT

Greenpeace in far-flung voyage to conserve hidden life

Leila Dougan 26 mins ago
9 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED (Part 2)

Philanthropy and Civil Society: Massive funding needed to support human rights work

Fatima Hassan
30 mins ago
9 mins

ANALYSIS

Former COO in PP’s office accuses Mkhwebane of ‘serious and ongoing violation of the Constitution’

Marianne Thamm
11 NOV
7 mins

Sponsored Content

OrbVest’s USA medical commercial real estate investments a golden opportunity for SA investors

OrbVest
17 mins ago
5 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN: CLIMATE CRISIS

Italy feels the heat and changes school curricula

Mark Heywood
29 mins ago
3 mins