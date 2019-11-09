A participant wearing a historical dress rides his high-wheels during the traditional 'Prague Mile' race, in Prague, Czech Republic, 02 November 2019. The Czech high-wheel bicycles club was founded in 1880 and its members met up for the annual race. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.