Last week in pictures – 09 November 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 9 November 2019

A participant wearing a historical dress rides his high-wheels during the traditional 'Prague Mile' race, in Prague, Czech Republic, 02 November 2019. The Czech high-wheel bicycles club was founded in 1880 and its members met up for the annual race. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Virginia Man-Yee Lee speaks onstage during the 2020 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)
A parachute display is seen over the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on November 03, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
An art instalLation titled ‘Subconscious of a Monument’ by British artist Cornelia Parker, is displayed at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, Australia, 08 November 2019. Subconscious of a Monument is made from earth excavated from underneath the Leaning Tower of Pisa. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
People look for clues to get a reward hidden in a mural reproducing a ‘Yellow Vests’ version of Eugene Delacroix ‘Liberty Leading the People’ by French crypto-artist Pascal Boyart in Paris, France, 08 January 2019 (reissued 08 November 2019). EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Mariam Coulibaly of Mali throws during the Women’s Javelin F56 on Day Two of the IPC World Para Athletics Championships 2019 Dubai on November 08, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
A general view as runners clear a fence during The ‘Mick Finn’ A Lifetime In Racing Chase at Chepstow Racecourse on November 06, 2019 in Chepstow, Wales. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Camel traders during the Pushkar Fair 2019 in Pushkar, Rajasthan, India, 06 November 2019. Pushkar Cattle Fair is one of the world’s largest cattle fairs, and the festival hosts around 50,000 camels which are sold, decorated, shaved and raced. EPA-EFE/VISHAL BHATNAGAR
An Indian devotee receives a Tika, a red mark on her forehead during the Chhath festival in Kolkata, eastern India, 02 November 2019. Chhath is an ancient Hindu festival dedicated to Surya, the Hindu Sun God, Surya, also known as Surya Shashti. The Sun, considered the god of energy and of the life-force, is worshiped during the Chhath festival to promote well-being, prosperity and progress. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
A model at the Lobster Claw show during the FFWD October Edition 2019 at the Dubai Design District on November 02, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images for FFWD)
Atmosphere during the ELISA bag collection presentation at the Christian Louboutin store on November 6, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Samuel de Roman/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin)
Ballet dancers of the Ballet Company of Gyor perform during a rehearsal of ‘Anna Karenina Ballet’, which is based on the novel of Anna Karenina by Russian author Leo Tolstoy, on the stage of the National Theatre of Gyor, Hungary, 07 November 2019 (issued 08 November 2019), on the eve of its premiere, directed by Laszlo Velekei. EPA-EFE/CSABA KRIZSAN
U2 perform at Mt Smart Stadium on November 08, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Tina Turner and Adrienne Warren speak during “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” opening night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
The stars of the upcoming live-action film Lady and the Tramp, Monte and Rose, pose in front of Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park on November 7, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

 

Stephen Hawking held a party for time travellers. He sent the invitation out the day after. Nobody attended.

