Business Maverick

Robinhood Traders Discovered a Glitch That Gave Them ‘Infinite Leverage’

By Bloomberg 8 November 2019
Caption
Robinhood app Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

A glitch in the Robinhood Markets Inc. system is allowing users to trade stocks with excess borrowed funds, giving them access to what amounts to free money.

Dubbed the “infinite money cheat code” by users of Reddit Inc.’s WallStreetBets forum, the bug is being exploited, according to users on the forum. One trader bragged about a $1 million position funded by a $4,000 deposit.

Robinhood is “aware of the isolated situations and communicating directly with customers,” spokesperson Lavinia Chirico said in an email response to questions.

The Menlo Park, California-based money-management software designer touts trading “free from commission fees.” Robinhood Gold customers are invited to “supercharge” their investing by paying $5 a month to trade on margin, or money borrowed from the company.

A Guy on Reddit Turns $766 Into $107,758 on Two Options Trades

Here’s how the trade works. Users of Robinhood Gold are selling covered calls using money borrowed from Robinhood. Nothing wrong with that. The problem arises when Robinhood incorrectly adds the value of those calls to the user’s own capital. And that means that the more money a user borrows, the more money Robinhood will lend them for future trading.

One trader managed to turn his $2,000 deposit into $50,000 worth of purchasing power, which he used to buy Apple Inc. puts. He subsequently lost that money and posted a video of the wipe-out on YouTube.

In a covered call, stock owners generate profit or loss by agreeing to sell an option to buy the stock at a predetermined price by a certain time and date in the future.

The traders using what they called infinite leverage to supercharge their wagers could be held liable for the money and guilty of securities fraud, according to Donald Langevoort, a law professor at Georgetown University.

“If there’s an element of deceit, that you got this by exploiting a loophole in a system, I can see how that could become a securities fraud case,” Langevoort said. “The other possibility is just the basic common law of restitution. If you take advantage of someone’s mistake to line your own pockets, you need to pay them back.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Saving the planet requires a new economic model. It’s that simple

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Petroleum Amendment Bill to be published soon for public comment

Ed Stoddard
1 hour ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Blunders 164 with Paul Theron from Vestact

Paul Theron
4 hours ago
1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

OP-ED

National Lottery is hopelessly bedevilled by a lack of transparency
Shelagh Gastrow 9 hours ago
6 mins

There is more caffeine in Monster energy drinks than legally allowed in some countries due to the beverage being classified as a "supplement".

South Africa

The new scramble for Africa is all about providing energy

Ed Stoddard 8 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

State must clear the way for promised investments to land

Ron Derby
14 hours ago
3 mins

OP-ED

Government should spend far more, not less, to boost the economy

David Buckham
8 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Robinhood Traders Discovered a Glitch That Gave Them ‘Infinite Leverage’

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Real Yield Lures Emerging-Market Risk Takers to Egypt, Turkey

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Promise Tracker: Business backs Ramaphosa again, moving closer to his trillion-rand-plus investment target

Ray Mahlaka
06 NOV
4 mins