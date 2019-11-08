Business Maverick

Getting Out of Gold, JPMorgan and Citigroup Tilt Toward Risk

By Bloomberg 8 November 2019
Caption
A worker lays out burnised 1000gram gold bars before they are stamped at the Perth MInt Refinery in Perth, Western Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

Strategists at two giant Wall Street banks closed out their bets on gold as the traditional haven gets a hammering from investors shifting to risk-on mode.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s asset-allocation team including Marko Kolanovic, Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou and John Normand said it unwound its gold hedge, moving to an underweight recommendation from an overweight one. Citigroup Inc. strategists including Jeremy Hale abandoned a long position in gold, in their asset-allocation note Thursday.

The rejigging comes amid the worst week for gold since May 2017, when riskier assets were propelled by the story of synchronous global growth and havens were in little demand. Bonds have also been losers, and the two teams made adjustments there as well: Citigroup opened a short bet against German bunds, and JPMorgan went more deeply underweight on its government-bond position.

JPMorgan has cut gold in its asset allocation

“Signs of a cyclical recovery, easing geopolitical tensions, synchronized monetary easing, and defensive investor positioning across asset classes” spurred JPMorgan to tilt more towards risk, the bank’s strategists wrote in a note Thursday.

Indications that Washington and Beijing are heading toward an interim deal to halt the trade-war, and some signs of stabilization in the global economy’s slowdown have driven market shifts in the past month.

Citigroup isn’t going whole hog on the reflation trade, however. Its strategists still see an elevated risk of an American recession in the second half of 2020, and refrained from cutting their long position in Treasuries.

Read: Havens Crushed as End-of-the-World Trade Implodes

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Saving the planet requires a new economic model. It’s that simple

By Sasha Planting

OP-ED

Government should spend far more, not less, to boost the economy

David Buckham
4 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

State must clear the way for promised investments to land

Ron Derby
10 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 mins ago

South Africa

The new scramble for Africa is all about providing energy
Ed Stoddard 4 hours ago
3 mins

There is more caffeine in Monster energy drinks than legally allowed in some countries due to the beverage being classified as a "supplement".

OP-ED

National Lottery is hopelessly bedevilled by a lack of transparency

Shelagh Gastrow 6 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Promise Tracker: Business backs Ramaphosa again, moving closer to his trillion-rand-plus investment target

Ray Mahlaka
06 NOV
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

How to get past the US-China trade war

Dani Rodrik
11 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Two former Twitter employees accused of spying for Saudi Arabia

Reuters
07 NOV
2 mins

Business Maverick

Netflix CEO Vows to Spend Even More on Content

Bloomberg
07 NOV
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: ANALYSIS

Retirement rogues and the casualties of circumstance

Ruan Jooste
07 NOV
5 mins