Newsdeck

Australian bushfires intensify, residents told to leave

By Reuters 8 November 2019
Caption
epa07980444 Smoke blankets streets as a bushfire burns in Harrington, New South Wales, Australia, 08 November 2019. Hot, windy conditions are wreaking havoc as bushfires burn out of control across parts of New South Wales, with 15 current emergency warnings in the state. EPA-EFE/SHANE CHALKER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

MELBOURNE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Towns were evacuated and hundreds of residents told to flee on Friday as a record number of emergency-level bushfires raged across two Australian states.

The New South Wales Rural Fire service issued warnings for 17 fires, advising people to leave early or to seek shelter. More than 50 smaller blazes also burning out of control.

The service has also received many reports of people being trapped in their homes, national broadcaster ABC said.

“These fires are very dangerous. If you are near these fires, your life is at risk and you need to take action to protect your life,” NSW Rural Fire service said.

By early evening, the number of emergency-level fires had eased to 15 fires simultaneously burning and three fires at that same level burning in Queensland state to the north.

High winds were fanning fires, turning the sky red in the mid-north coastal town of Port Macquarie, according to posts on social media.

More than 1,000 firefighters and 70 aircraft had been deployed to battle the blaze, fire authorities told the ABC.

“It is a very volatile and very dangerous set of circumstances that we are experiencing right across these fire grounds in New South Wales,” New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

In Queensland, people in several towns including Cooroibah and Tewantin, with a combined population of around 6,500, were told to leave by the state’s fire and emergency services.

Australia had an early and fierce start to its bushfire season, with an elderly couple killed in a blaze in October.

This is one of Australia‘s worst bushfire seasons with a record number of emergency warnings and firefighters battling dozens of fires.

Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Angus MacSwan.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

Five VBS robbers-in-chief — R2.7bn gone (R800m more than previously thought) — still zero criminal prosecutions

By Pauli Van Wyk

DAYS OF ZONDO

The Art of Manyisplaining: How Jimmy Manyi almost broke the Zondo commission

Rebecca Davis
16 hours ago
5 mins

GROUNDUP

Suspended Prasa security manager to be reinstated

Barbara Maregele for GroundUp
1 hour ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

Maverick Citizen: Oped

Civil Disobedience in a time of Climate Crisis
Katie Redford 6 hours ago
8 mins

There is more caffeine in Monster energy drinks than legally allowed in some countries due to the beverage being classified as a "supplement".

GASTROTURF

Braaivleis, Rugby, Sunny Skies and the Boys on the TV

Tony Jackman 3 hours ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Petroleum Amendment Bill to be published soon for public comment

Ed Stoddard
10 hours ago
2 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

The climate crisis has arrived, leaving fate of humanity in the balance — thousands of top scientists

Tiara Walters
16 hours ago
9 mins

SARS WARS

‘Rogue unit’: Did the EFF mix up facts — or lie to a judge?

Jacques Pauw
16 hours ago
12 mins

Tendai Mtawarira

The Beast will always be remembered as a tormentor of Englishmen

Craig Ray
16 hours ago
6 mins