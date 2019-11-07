Business Maverick

Google Considers Changing Its Political Advertising Policy

By Bloomberg 7 November 2019
Caption
The Google Inc. logo is displayed on an Apple Inc. laptop computer in this arranged photograph taken in Little Falls, New Jersey, U.S., on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Google Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 25. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Managers at Google are considering changing policies on political advertising in the midst of a raging public debate on the topic, according to a person familiar with the company’s plans.

Some staff at Google were expecting a decision on the issue earlier this week, but it was delayed, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

It’s not clear if those plans would see Google rule out campaign ads altogether, as Twitter Inc. did, or limit them in some way, such as restricting the ability to target specific audiences. Alphabet Inc.’s Google gets a tiny fraction of sales from campaign ads on Search, YouTube and across the web.

A Google spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment. The Wall Street Journal reported the news earlier on Wednesday.

Digital campaign ads are a heated political topic for technology companies, already facing scrutiny over privacy, competition and allegations of conservative bias. The firestorm began with an October ad from President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign that erroneously claimed Democratic front-runner Joe Biden bribed Ukrainian officials. Facebook Inc. refused to remove the ad, prompting criticism of the social network operator. The ad also ran on Twitter and Google’s YouTube.

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey announced last week that the site will ban political ads, saying “political message reach should be earned, not bought.” The company plans to publish a new political ads policy outlining the change in a few weeks, which will be enforced globally and go into effect Nov. 22.

Twitter’s announcement came about an hour before Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg delivered an impassioned defense of his company’s policy of not fact-checking ads from politicians. He said the company has thought carefully about the issue and is taking a stance on principle, noting that political ads will make up less than 1% of revenue next year.

Twitter’s move to ban political ads elicited both praise and harsh criticism from politicians.

Google has mostly avoided scrutiny on this issue so far. But Google, like Facebook, has pitched political campaigns on spending election money using their precise targeting tools, rather than on television. Trump’s re-election campaign was the biggest spender on Google ads since May 31, 2018, when major tech companies began disclosing the figures. The campaign spent more than $8 million during that period. A group called Donald J. Trump For President, Inc. was the fourth-largest Google spender.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Promise Tracker: Business backs Ramaphosa again, moving closer to his trillion-rand-plus investment target

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK: ANALYSIS

Retirement rogues and the casualties of circumstance

Ruan Jooste
5 hours ago
5 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

‘We are not a climate doubter’, insists Sasol as it pivots to gas

Ed Stoddard
16 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 30 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

US sees technology as an answer to climate challenge, says fossil energy chief
Ed Stoddard 6 hours ago
2 mins

"The fall of one regime does not bring in a utopia. Rather, it opens the way for hard work and long efforts to build more just social, economic and political relationships and the eradication of other forms of injustices and oppression." ~ Gene Sharp

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP–ED

The MTBPS: Much worse than expected

Ann Bernstein 6 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Investors are knocking, but can they come in?

Sasha Planting
06 NOV
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Will Uganda’s oil be a blessing or a curse?

Ed Stoddard
6 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday, with Rico

Rico
05 NOV
1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Colin Coleman, head of Goldman Sachs South Africa, moves on

Tim Cohen
06 NOV
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

What policy works?

Mark Barnes
06 NOV
4 mins