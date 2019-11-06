Business Maverick

Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Aims To Tap Stablecoin Appeal

By Bloomberg 6 November 2019
Caption
Nvidia 1070 GPUs are seen in Ethereum crypto currency mining computers in Istvan Tajti's office in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday, 31. January 2018. Photo: Akos Stiller

Bitcoin may be a distant alternative to safe havens, but CoinShares Group is betting that trading a digital gold asset linked to the token may provide investors with a sense of security.

The launch of the product, called DGLD, included $20 million of the digital metal tied to an offset of Bitcoin’s blockchain, with each token representing a 10th of a troy ounce. One ounce of gold for immediate delivery on Tuesday cost $1,483.61, or about a sixth the price of one Bitcoin. Bullion often serves investors as a hedge against instability.
Gold holds steady as Bitcoin swings wildly

“As the stable coin starts to become more popular, we’ve seen numerous attempts to create gold-backed coins,” Meltem Demirors, chief investment officer at CoinShares, which manages roughly $700 million of assets, said in an interview Monday. To capture some of that market share, the London-based company decided to “create a coin that could functionally act as a stable coin, but be backed by something physical, i.e. gold,” she said.

Read more: Sprott-Backed Blockchain Platform to Give Gold Digital Edge

Some investors draw parallels between cryptocurrencies and hard assets like gold that offer no yield, partly because low-yield environments can boost the appeal of both and given both are free from ties to a sovereign entity, raising their appeal as havens from macro uncertainty. CoinShares’ product will compete with more than a dozen gold-backed or linked cryptocurrencies.

Still, with U.S. monetary policy easing possibly on hold and as global bond yields pare declines this year, investors are eyeing a slow-growth bet for the metal. Meanwhile, Bitcoin payment volume growth has slowed to about 3% this year from 15% in 2018. And even highly-liquid stable coins such as Tether have drawn increased scrutiny.

The gold token is set to begin trading on Blockchain Luxembourg SA‘s and MKS SA’s platforms in several weeks following final regulatory approvals.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Saving the planet requires a new economic model. It’s that simple

By Sasha Planting

OP-ED

Government should spend far more, not less, to boost the economy

David Buckham
4 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

State must clear the way for promised investments to land

Ron Derby
10 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

South Africa

The new scramble for Africa is all about providing energy
Ed Stoddard 4 hours ago
3 mins

There is more caffeine in Monster energy drinks than legally allowed in some countries due to the beverage being classified as a "supplement".

OP-ED

National Lottery is hopelessly bedevilled by a lack of transparency

Shelagh Gastrow 5 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Promise Tracker: Business backs Ramaphosa again, moving closer to his trillion-rand-plus investment target

Ray Mahlaka
06 NOV
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

How to get past the US-China trade war

Dani Rodrik
10 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Two former Twitter employees accused of spying for Saudi Arabia

Reuters
24 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Netflix CEO Vows to Spend Even More on Content

Bloomberg
24 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: ANALYSIS

Retirement rogues and the casualties of circumstance

Ruan Jooste
07 NOV
5 mins