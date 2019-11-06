Newsdeck

Lufthansa crew strike set to go ahead on Thursday after court ruling

By Reuters 6 November 2019

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A two-day strike by Lufthansa cabin crew was set to begin on Thursday after a German court ruled late on Wednesday against management's efforts to stop it.

* Will affect 180,000 passengers

* Will result in cancellation of 1 in 5 Lufthansa flights

* Union to inform about possible strike expansion on Thursday (Updates with court ruling, statement by union)

The strike over pay and pensions, which is scheduled to last through Friday, will result in the cancellation of 1,300 flights and affect 180,000 passengers, the German carrier said.

That amounts to one in five of Lufthansa’s planned 6,000 flights over the two-day period.

The Ufo union, which represents cabin crew, said that the strike would start on Thursday and that it would inform the public on Thursday about the possible expansion of strikes beyond Friday.

Germany’s biggest airline had filed motions with courts to prevent the strike. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Arno Schuetze and Tom Sims Editing by Ludwig Burger, Susan Fenton)

