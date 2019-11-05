2019 Rugby World Cup

Maverick Sports Podcast Episode 3: RWC 2019 Wrap Up

By Craig Ray 5 November 2019

The Webb Ellis Cup is back at SA Rugby's headquarters Cape Town's northern suburbs, delivered superbly by a Springbok team that conquered the best in the world over six riveting weeks in Japan. Coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi, as well as 32 other players and all the backroom staff will go down in history as South Africa's third and probably, most unexpected, rugby world champions. In this episode of the Maverick Sports podcast we relive the final, dissect the turning points and ponder: 'where to from here', for these magnificent Springboks?

 

 

