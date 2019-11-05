Newsdeck

Israel’s top court clears way for deportation of Human Rights Watch official

By Reuters 5 November 2019
Caption
A billboards promoting Benny Gantz in Central Tel Aviv a day before the elections on Sep 16, 2019 Tel Aviv, Israel Photographer Kobi Wolf for Bloomberg

JERUSALEM, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Israel's Supreme Court upheld a government decision to deport a Human Rights Watch (HRW) official accused of backing an international pro-Palestinian boycott campaign, an edict he said was aimed at stifling criticism of Israel.

By Jeffrey Heller

The court ratified an Interior Ministry refusal to renew the work visa of Omar Shakir, a U.S. citizen representing New York-based HRW in Israel and the Palestinian territories, and ordered him to leave within 20 days.

Israel says he supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement which it has criminalised.

It has lobbied Western powers to follow suit, and Shakir’s case was a test for its anti-boycott legislation.

Shakir contested the argument that his past pro-Palestinian statements, before being appointed to the HRW post in 2016, constituted current backing for boycotts of Israel.

“Israeli Supreme Court upholds my deportation over my rights advocacy,” Shakir tweeted about the unanimous decision by the three-judge court.

He said that if the Israeli government forces him to leave, it will be joining Iran, North Korea and Egypt in blocking access for HRW officials monitoring rights violations.

“We won’t stop. And we won’t be the last,” Shakir wrote.

AIRBNB CONTROVERSY

Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said he was happy with the decision. “Anyone who acts against the country should know we will not allow them to work or live here,” he said.

Before the ruling, HRW said Israel’s move against Shakir showed it was seeking to suppress rights criticism.

HRW says it does not support boycotts of Israel.

It has defended Shakir’s statements since joining, including a tweet backing online rental service Airbnb’s delisting a year ago of homes in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Airbnb later reversed that decision after intense criticism from Israel and litigation in U.S. and Israeli courts.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan said Israel granted hundreds of visas a year to rights activists and invited HRW to appoint a replacement for Shakir.

Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian envoy to Britain and adviser to President Mahmoud Abbas, tweeted that the ruling was a “disgraceful but expected outcome because of international inaction”.

Ayman Odeh, a senior politician representing Israel’s Arab minority, added on Twitter that deporting Shakir “only proves to us and to the world the extent to which his work is needed”. (Additional reporting by Dan Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson and Andrew Cawthorne)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Ratings Agencies and the Second Coming: For change to happen, we have to sink to the bottom

By Sam Mkokeli

OPINIONISTA

Cape Town’s water tariffs are unfair and penalise the poor

Mark Rountree
6 mins ago
4 mins

OIL CONFERENCE

Gwede Mantashe sticks to his guns on coal

Sasha Planting and Ed Stoddard
2 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Siya Kolisi and the National Question
Sandile Memela 59 mins ago
6 mins

"Better do a good deed near at home than go far away to burn incense." ~ Amelia Earhart

POST OFFICE ATTACK

Court names Luyanda Botha as the accused in Uyinene Mrwetyana’s murder and rape

Tessa Knight 3 hours ago
3 mins

Politically Aweh Video

South Africans fight the next apartheid – the climate crisis

Politically Aweh
45 mins ago
2 mins

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019

Pollard, the Quiet Hero of the Bok campaign

Craig Ray
4 hours ago
5 mins

Our Burning Planet Op-Ed

SA Youth to Cyril Ramaphosa: South Africa is out of touch with Climate Crisis reality

Othembele Dyantyi, Sarah Robyn Farrell and Xoli Fuyani
15 mins ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Gwede Mantashe’s unforced errors & dangerous moves

Stephen Grootes
17 hours ago
4 mins