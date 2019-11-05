Business Maverick

China c.bank cuts medium-term loan rate for 1st time since 2016 as growth cools

By Reuters 5 November 2019
Caption
A man carrying a kite in the shape of the Chinese national flag walks along the Bund while buildings of Pudong's Lujiazui financial district stand across the Huangpu River as the sun rises in Shanghai, China, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2015. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China's central bank cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Tuesday for the first time since early 2016, as policymakers work to prop up a slowing economy hit by weaker demand at home and abroad.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website that it was lowering the rate on one-year MLF loans by 5 basis points (bps) to 3.25% from 3.30% previously.

The PBOC said it had injected 400 billion yuan ($56.92 billion) into financial institutions via the liquidity tool, slightly less than a batch of MLF loans worth 403.5 billion yuan due to mature on Tuesday.

The PBOC’s decision to trim medium-term borrowing costs comes after it surprised markets by not issuing targeted medium-term loans in October, adding to uncertainty over how policymakers plan to stabilise the slowing economy.

In a note late last week, analysts at Nomura said they maintained their forecast that China’s real GDP growth would slow to 5.8% in the fourth quarter, leading to greater market volatility.

“Beijing will likely introduce more policy easing measures in coming quarters to stabilise market sentiment and bolster growth, but the space is much more limited than in previous easing cycles, especially with surging CPI inflation,” they said.

China’s economic growth slowed to a near 30-year low of 6.0% in the third quarter, weighed down by weak domestic and global demand and the prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war.

But market participants have widely believed that the PBOC’s room for monetary easing has been constrained by worries about rising debt risks, and a recent jump in consumer inflation to near 6-year highs, though the latter has been driven largely by rising pork prices.

The central bank also unexpectedly kept its new lending benchmark rate unchanged at its monthly fixing in October for the first time since its debut. It had trimmed the rate in August and September.

The new Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is linked to the MLF rate, which is determined by broader financial system demand for central bank liquidity.

The PBOC also said it would not conduct its regular open market operations on Tuesday. No reverse repurchase agreements were set to mature on the day. ($1 = 7.0275 Chinese yuan)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Gwede Mantashe’s unforced errors & dangerous moves

By Stephen Grootes

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Minority shareholders blow the lid on their ‘oppression’ by SA’s airport monopoly

Ray Mahlaka
8 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

The end of neoliberalism and the rebirth of history

Joseph Stiglitz
8 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

‘Order!’ – UK parliament elects new Speaker for Brexit hot seat

Reuters 3 hours ago

Business Maverick

November 5: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump administration poised to make Paris climate exit official

Reuters 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Iran launches more advanced machines to speed up nuclear enrichment – official

Reuters 11 hours ago

Book Review

Paper Tiger: When media transformation is a farce
Rebecca Davis 7 hours ago
6 mins

"Better do a good deed near at home than go far away to burn incense." ~ Amelia Earhart

BUSINESS MAVERICK

New bourse 4AX forges ahead, despite setbacks

Ruan Jooste 9 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Global dollar could face challenges to its reign

Simon Johnson
8 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

India and China should be a key target for SA agricultural exports

Wandile Sihlobo and Tinashe Kapuya
03 NOV
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

For South Africa to avoid junk status, Ramaphosa must do what he promised

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
04 NOV
5 mins

Business Maverick

Slowing the snowball of government debt

Sasha Planting
03 NOV
5 mins