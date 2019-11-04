Newsdeck

Trump administration poised to make Paris climate exit official

By Reuters 4 November 2019

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Trump administration will file paperwork with the United Nations as early as Monday to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, marking the first formal step in a one-year process to exit the global pact to fight climate change.

By Valerie Volcovici

The move would leave the world’s largest historic greenhouse gas emitter as the only country outside the accord, a decision President Donald Trump promised early in his term to unfetter America’s domestic oil, gas and coal industries.

“What we won’t do is punish the American people while enriching foreign polluters,” Trump said at a shale gas industry conference in Pennsylvania on Oct. 23, referring to his planned withdrawal from the agreement.

The United States had signed onto the 2015 pact during the Obama administration, promising a 26-28% cut in U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 from 2005 levels.

Trump campaigned on a promise to rescind that pledge, saying it would unfairly hurt the U.S. economy while leaving other big polluters like China to increase emissions. But he was bound by U.N. rules to wait until Nov. 4, 2019 to file the exit papers.

The State Department is expected to submit the letter to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, starting the clock on a process that would be completed just one day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, on November 4, 2020.

By Monday afternoon, no letter had been submitted. Officials for the White House and the State Department did not comment on when the paperwork would be filed.

All of the top Democratic presidential hopefuls seeking to unseat Trump in next year’s election have promised to re-engage the United States in the Paris Agreement if they win.

But Trump’s withdrawal from Paris could still leave a lasting mark, said Andrew Light, a senior fellow at the World Resources Institute and former adviser to the U.S. climate envoy under President Barack Obama.

“While it serves the political needs of the Trump administration, we will lose a lot of traction with respect to U.S. influence globally,” he said, adding it could take time for the international community “to trust the U.S. as a consistent partner.”

Until its formal exit, the United States will continue to participate in negotiations over the technical aspects of the agreement, represented by a small team of career State Department officials.

The United States and China, the world’s two largest carbon emitters, have recently been leading negotiations of the Paris “rule book” that outlines transparency and reporting rules for signatories. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Jacob's Ladder

Zuma launches latest appeal to can corruption trial

By Rebecca Davis

ANALYSIS

Gwede Mantashe’s unforced errors & dangerous moves

Stephen Grootes
3 hours ago
4 mins

DERAILED 2.0

Public protector off the rails with second Prasa report, says #UniteBehind

Suné Payne
4 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Trump administration poised to make Paris climate exit official

Reuters 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Iran launches more advanced machines to speed up nuclear enrichment – official

Reuters 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump’s accounting firm must hand over 8 years of tax returns, court rules

Reuters 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Pirates kidnap four crew from Greek boat off Togo – Togo navy

Reuters 14 hours ago

FALL OF THE BERLIN WALL, 30 YEARS ON

The day that transformed eastern Europe and shaped Vladimir Putin
J Brooks Spector 3 hours ago
17 mins

"Better do a good deed near at home than go far away to burn incense." ~ Amelia Earhart

Book Review

Paper Tiger: When media transformation is a farce

Rebecca Davis 3 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa committed to women as leaders in global peacekeeping

Naledi Pandor
4 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Citizen: Eastern Cape

Sewage crisis: Graaff-Reinet residents lay formal complaint

Estelle Ellis
4 hours ago
3 mins

RUNNING ON EMPTY

Cricket South Africa needs a Rassie Erasmus to haul it out of the doldrums

Colin Bryden
4 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The lessons for everyone in the DA’s civil war over the two meanings of liberalism

Jeff Rudin
4 hours ago
9 mins