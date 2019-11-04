Somalia’s Province posted pictures on Telegram of around a dozen fighters standing among trees, with a caption saying they were pledging allegiance to Quraishi.
Quraishi was named as the organization’s leader on Thursday in an audio message that also confirmed Baghdadi’s death and vowed revenge against the United States. U.S. special forces killed Baghdadi in a raid in northwest Syria. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Will Dunham)
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
"The soul is known by its acts" ~ Thomas Aquinas