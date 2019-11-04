Jack and the Beanstalk runs at Joburg Theatre until December 22. (Photo: enroC photo & video)

The panto has to be a real ensemble effort to succeed, and this cast clicks well together. As ever, it’s a totally over-the-top visual spectacle of glitz and glam, with great scenery and endless costumes heavy on the glitter and gold. Add a mirror ball and some excellent lighting and it’s visually spellbinding.

Thank you, Springboks, for winning the Rugby World Cup.

It gave quick-thinking Janice Honeyman a wonderful opportunity to weave some sporting references into her annual pantomime and raised some of the biggest cheers by tapping into our national pride.

This year’s panto is Jack and the Beanstalk, and as ever, the basic story is enhanced by a string of popular songs, a few topical gags and galleries of extravagant costumes.

Honeyman and her annual panto have both become theatrical institutions, appreciated for the very fact that they exist as much as for what they deliver. There’s an unrealistic expectation that every year will be better than the last. But there’s only so much you can do in a theatre constrained by human, technical and budgetary limitations. Last year’s Snow White was an absolute peak of wit, sophisticated slapstick and spectacular effects, and even a giant beanstalk can’t quite match those heights.

But see it in isolation rather than as a continuation, and you’ll have a great time.

The biggest names this year are Germandt Geldenhuys of Binnelanders as the dame and actor and comedian Casper de Vries as the giant’s sidekick, Hendrik Hideoso.

That gives it quite an Afrikaans slant, but you’d laugh at the dame in any language because Geldenhuys throws himself into the role with infectious glee. He carries the show delightfully, well aided by an unexpected star, Clive Gilson as Dik-Dom Dick the daft detective. He has some hilarious lines and excellent wordplays that he performs beautifully, making a dick of himself and making us love every moment of his self-deprecating actions.

The Twelve Days of Christmas song near the end is a real highlight, with Gilson, Geldenhuys and Justin Swartz as Simple Simon singing a modernised version of the song that dissolves into a mad-cap scrum.

There are several entertaining scenes, but it doesn’t always gel coherently as we move from one to the next. The first half of the show is heavy on songs but light on action, and it’s the second half that really lights the fuse.

Amid so much colour and so many characters singing, dancing and fooling around it’s always interesting to see which of the smaller roles will draw your attention. This year it’s Ashleigh Butcher, whose moves, style and enthusiasm somehow stand out against the already eye-catching chorus line.

Another great performance comes from Neo Motaung as the politically and financially well-heeled Skwashie Mangowashie. She also delivers some great lines and sashays around with a convincing aura that adds lots of fun.

For me, the Tina Turner take bestowed on the fairy (Lelo Ramasimong) just confuses with an American accent, and by opening night De Vries in his panto debut hadn’t developed enough menace to make us fear and tremble in his presence.

Honeyman has given the heroine Raspberry Rose (Dezlenne Ulster-Weale) a nicely independent streak, and that’s well appreciated by the women and girls in the audience.

The panto has to be a real ensemble effort to succeed, and this cast clicks well together. As ever it’s a totally over-the-top visual spectacle of glitz and glam, with great scenery and endless costumes heavy on the glitter and gold. Add a mirror ball and some excellent lighting and it’s visually spellbinding.

A nice line of suggestive sauciness runs throughout the show for the adults, layered on the songs and the spectacle that keep the kids entranced. DM

Jack and the Beanstalk runs at Joburg Theatre until 22 December. Tickets from Webtickets

Photos by: enroC photo & video

Lesley Stones Follow Save More