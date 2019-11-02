Newsdeck

Sometimes bad days just happen, says bemused England coach Jones

By Reuters 2 November 2019
Caption
epa07966363 Players react after the Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama, Japan, 02 November 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO COMMERCIAL SALES / NOT USED IN ASSOCATION WITH ANY COMMERCIAL ENTITY

YOKOHAMA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Coach Eddie Jones had no explanation for England's failure to mount any real threat in their 32-12 Rugby World Cup final defeat by South Africa on Saturday, saying that sometimes in sport you just come up against a better team on the day.

By Mitch Phillips

If it was not the sort of in-depth insight expected from one of the most experienced coaches in the game, it was probably shared by England fans left bewildered by how a team who destroyed New Zealand could find themselves on the wrong side of a similar demolition job seven days later.

“I don’t know why we didn’t play well today – it’s something that happens in higher level rugby,” Jones told a news conference.

“We thought our preparation was good but this happens sometimes and it isn’t a good day for it to happen. You can have the most investigative debrief of your game but they were too good for us on the day.

“We got in trouble in the scrum, we struggled in the first half, made some personnel changes in the second half and got back into it. We stayed in the fight and were in with a chance but for some reason South Africa were too strong for us.

“You can’t doubt the effort of the players, they were extraordinary, they played with a lot of pride and passion and I don’t know why we were caught short. Sometimes you never know.”

England were second-best in every department and though South Africa were excellent, Jones’s team were also the architects of their own downfall at times, playing fast and loose – and inaccurately – in the early stages and making a huge number of handling errors.

Captain Owen Farrell, who kicked all England’s points via four penalties, was similarly nonplussed.

“At the start they had a lot of ball in right areas and put us under pressure,” he said. “After the first half we came in thinking we hadn’t fired a shot.

“In the second we felt like we were in game and got some momentum but not enough. We couldn’t get a foothold but they are a brilliant side and played brilliantly today.”

Jones has now lost two World Cup finals, having also been in charge of Australia when England triumphed in 2003, and he was frustrated to have fallen at the final hurdle of his oft-stated aim of taking England back to the top of the game.

“We didn’t meet our goal of being best team in the world, but we are the second best team in the world and that is how we should be remembered,” he said.

“We will be kicking stones for four years now and that’s hard. But the only thing we’re worried about now is having a few beers, then probably a few beers tomorrow and then probably a few more on Monday. Then we’ pull up stumps.”

(Editing by Tony Lawrence)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Kolisi’s brutal Boks stun England

By Craig Ray

Rugby World Cup 2019

Zwide stadium erupts: ‘That is our Siya, we are here for him’

Estelle Ellis
2 hours ago
2 mins

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019

Street dwellers hail their hero as Siya Kolisi thanks all South Africans

Sandisiwe Shoba
1 hour ago
2 mins

Newsdeck

Sometimes bad days just happen, says bemused England coach Jones

Reuters 1 min ago

Newsdeck

Nigel Farage Demands Johnson Ditch Brexit Deal to Forge Election Pact

Bloomberg 01 NOV

Africa

Inaugurated, Bostwana’s Masisi pledges to diversify economy away from diamonds

Reuters 01 NOV

Newsdeck

British election campaign kicks off on no-Brexit day

Reuters 01 NOV

ROOIBOS HERITAGE

Plant matter: How rooibos brought justice to SA’s indigenous
Kevin Bloom 01 NOV
9 mins

"I've never fooled anyone. I've let people fool themselves. They didn't bother to find out who and what I was. Instead, they would invent a character for me. I wouldn't argue with them. They were obviously loving somebody I wasn't." ~ Marilyn Monroe

REFUGEE CRISIS

How will the boy who escaped to Tion remember South Africa?

Marianne Thamm 01 NOV
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Daily Maverick 10 Year Special

Zapiro
21 hours ago

Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 02 November 2019

Maverick Life Editors
7 hours ago
1 min

MADAM & EVE

The Devil Is In The Details

Stephen Francis & Rico
01 NOV
1 min

Extradition Ambition

Court hands Michael Chang extradition issue to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola

Lelethu Tonisi
01 NOV
3 mins