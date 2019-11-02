Newsdeck

I almost quit a year ago, says Springbok coach Erasmus

By Reuters 2 November 2019
Caption
Rassie Erasmus and Beast Mtawarira during a South Africa Springboks press conference for the media at the Keio Plaza Hotel ahead of their quarter final match against Japan this weekend. Rugby World Cup, Tokyo, Japan. Monday 14 October 2019. © image by Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

YOKOHAMA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's path to their third World Cup title in Yokohama on Saturday was forged during a do-or-die performance against New Zealand a year ago, when coach Rassie Erasmus had been on the brink of quitting.

By Greg Stutchbury

The Springboks won that September game 36-34 in Wellington to record their first victory against the All Blacks in New Zealand since 2009, while also wiping away memories of successive losses to Argentina and Australia in the Rugby Championship.

“It was pretty important for us, because otherwise I wouldn’t be sitting here,” Erasmus said on Saturday after his side crushed England 32-12 in the World Cup final.

Erasmus had only been in the job since February at the time. He had replaced Allister Coetzee and started planning for the 20 months leading up to the World Cup in Japan, with one of his goals to seek consistency before the end of 2018.

“We had short-term targets and the Wellington test match was like a quarter-final… we role-played that like it was our quarter-final,” Erasmus told reporters with the Webb Ellis Cup standing in front of him.

“Prior to that we had lost to Australia and Argentina and I said that if we don’t win that one, I’m definitely willing to resign because in my coaching career I had never lost three games in a row at any level.

“And I thought: ‘Hell, for a Springboks coach to lose three in a row, I don’t think I deserve to be the Springboks coach.’

“We had a great chat about the plans… (I) said that if I am preaching that we are being consistent in the way we are playing and we are losing to Argentina and Australia and we’re … losing to New Zealand for three in a row, then I’m out of here.”

Erasmus said the victory had given his team belief that they could compete with the world’s best sides as well as reinvigorating support for the team within South Africa.

He added that the 23-13 loss to the All Blacks in their opening World Cup pool game had actually been beneficial.

The Springboks were the first side to win the trophy having lost a match in the pool phases.

“I think the first test against the All Blacks was great for us in terms of how we handled pressure,” Erasmus said. “We were tense all week and it was a terrible build-up for that pool game.

“That actually taught us a lot how to handle the quarter-final, semi-final and final.

“Overall we started talking about pressure and what is pressure? Pressure in South Africa is not having a job. Pressure is having one of your close relatives murdered.

“In South Africa there are a lot of problems which is pressure and we started talking about things like that.

“Rugby shouldn’t be something that creates pressure. It is something that creates hope.”

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Tony Lawrence)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Kolisi’s brutal Boks stun England

By Craig Ray

Rugby World Cup 2019

Zwide stadium erupts: ‘That is our Siya, we are here for him’

Estelle Ellis
2 hours ago
2 mins

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019

Street dwellers hail their hero as Siya Kolisi thanks all South Africans

Sandisiwe Shoba
1 hour ago
2 mins

Newsdeck

I almost quit a year ago, says Springbok coach Erasmus

Reuters 5 mins ago

Newsdeck

Sometimes bad days just happen, says bemused England coach Jones

Reuters 7 mins ago

Newsdeck

Nigel Farage Demands Johnson Ditch Brexit Deal to Forge Election Pact

Bloomberg 01 NOV

Africa

Inaugurated, Bostwana’s Masisi pledges to diversify economy away from diamonds

Reuters 01 NOV

ROOIBOS HERITAGE

Plant matter: How rooibos brought justice to SA’s indigenous
Kevin Bloom 01 NOV
9 mins

"I've never fooled anyone. I've let people fool themselves. They didn't bother to find out who and what I was. Instead, they would invent a character for me. I wouldn't argue with them. They were obviously loving somebody I wasn't." ~ Marilyn Monroe

REFUGEE CRISIS

How will the boy who escaped to Tion remember South Africa?

Marianne Thamm 01 NOV
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Daily Maverick 10 Year Special

Zapiro
22 hours ago

Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 02 November 2019

Maverick Life Editors
7 hours ago
1 min

MADAM & EVE

The Devil Is In The Details

Stephen Francis & Rico
01 NOV
1 min

Extradition Ambition

Court hands Michael Chang extradition issue to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola

Lelethu Tonisi
01 NOV
3 mins