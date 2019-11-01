Business Maverick

Trump Administration Shifts Course on Weakening Auto Standards

By Bloomberg 1 November 2019
Caption
Cars move along during rush hour traffic on the US 101 Freeway in this aerial photograph taken over the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Friday, July 10, 2015. The greater Los Angeles region routinely tops the list for annual traffic statistics of metropolitan areas for such measures as total congestion delays and congestion delays per peak-period traveler. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

The Trump administration is planning to require automakers to modestly bolster fuel economy and pare tailpipe emissions after 2020, a reversal from its earlier proposal to freeze requirements through 2026.

The Trump officials have tentatively agreed to the change, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked for anonymity because the deliberations are private.

At issue is a proposal from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Department to dramatically ease federal automobile greenhouse gas emission and fuel economy standards that had previously been coordinated with California.

Under the administration measure proposed last year, those requirements would have been frozen at a 37-mile-per-gallon fleetwide average after 2020, rather than increasing to roughly 50 miles per gallon by 2025, as under current regulations.

Administration officials now plan to require 1.5% annual increases in fleetwide efficiency of new autos. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler has telegraphed the shift, which was reported by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday evening, repeatedly saying the final plan will not look exactly like the original one advanced in August 2018.

Earlier: As Cars Reach Another Mileage Record, EPA Warns About Costs

Officials have considered a range of options as they prepare to finalize the rule later this year. The latest plan could still change before the final rule is published.

In a related move, the administration in September moved to strip California of its authority to limit greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles.

The Trump administration argued its original proposal would lower costs and save lives by encouraging motorists to replace older, less-safe vehicles with newer models. But the proposal drew fierce criticism from environmentalists and California officials, who said it would increase pollution. Some automakers objected to the proposed freeze and urged the White House to soften the measure.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mboweni’s amended strategy document on reforms kicks the Eskom debt question down the road

By Ray Mahlaka

Business Maverick

India Is Gouging Its Wireless Carriers to Fill a Budget Hole

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Trump Administration Shifts Course on Weakening Auto Standards

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
2 mins

Newsdeck

British election campaign kicks off on no-Brexit day

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump impeachment effort passes first test in divided U.S. Congress

Reuters 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Lebanon’s president calls for new government of technocrats to push economic reforms

Reuters 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Coal Magnate Launches White House Bid: Campaign Update

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Business Maverick

Second South African Investment Conference (SAIC)
GCIS Republic of South Africa 9 mins ago
4 mins

Some firing squads are all issued with blank cartridges with the exception of one person. This helps alleviate personal responsibility for the execution squad.

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

Medium-term budget leaves SA globally vulnerable

Sharon Wood 31 OCT
4 mins

Business Maverick

Branson’s Virgin Galactic Sinks 20% Since NYSE Debut This Week

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

November 1: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
4 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Blunders 163: with Paul Theron from Vestact

Paul Theron
4 hours ago
1 min

Business Maverick

Should South African investors run for the hills? 

Piet Viljoen
4 hours ago
5 mins