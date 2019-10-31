STREET TALK

The Brain Drain (Video)

By Street Talk 31 October 2019

Every year skilled and educated South Africans flea the country in the hopes of greener pastures. With an increasing rate of crime and poverty coupled with an unsettling economy and job environment, would you stay or would you go? We speak to a group of students from UCT who discuss what the concept of “home” means and what their roles are in paving the way to a greater South Africa.

 

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

