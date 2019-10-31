Business Maverick

Apple Creates New Ways to Juice iPhone Sales in Saturated Market

By Bloomberg 31 October 2019
Caption
The Apple Inc. logo is illuminated at the company's store in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.

Apple Inc. executives put aside their typical praise of the iPhone’s sleek design and breakthrough technology on Wednesday for more mundane topics such as instalment plans, trade-in programs and giveaways.

This is the reality for the Cupertino, California-based technology giant. The smartphone market is saturated and growing slowly at best, so Apple must find new ways to persuade consumers to upgrade their iPhones and sell them digital services and accessories.

Fiscal fourth-quarter results, reported Wednesday, suggested the strategy is beginning to work. While iPhone revenue dropped 9%, overall sales rose and the company forecast more top-line growth for the key holiday period.

Services and accessory revenue jumped to records as users bought apps for their existing iPhones, attached wearable devices like AirPods and Apple Watches, and subscribed to services like Apple Music and iCloud storage.

But the plan will only keep working if the installed base of active Apple devices grows steadily, led by the iPhone. That will be a challenge because consumers aren’t upgrading to newer handsets as often as they once did. Over the last three years, the average age of a smartphone has increased more than three months to 19.5 months, according to research by UBS. In a survey by the investment bank, respondents said they plan to replace their devices every 28.5 months, or almost two-and-a-half years.

During a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri described a potential solution to this upgrade problem: A new feature for the Apple Card that lets users pay for their iPhones over 24 months with no interest and manage that payoff program directly from their iPhone.

“One of the things we are doing is trying to make it simpler and simpler for people to get on these sort of monthly financing kind of things,” Cook said. “We are cognizant that there are lots of users out there that want sort of a recurring payment like that in the receipt of new products.”

The CEO did brag about the latest iPhone’s camera, but conversation soon turned to more prosaic topics. Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty asked whether it was realistic to expect the iPhone business to return to growth in 2020. Cook refused to be drawn into a long-term prediction but said he was encouraged by the initial reaction to the new phones.

When asked about about China, Cook said new iPhone pricing, a monthly payment program and trade-in offers have helped to improve performance in the country.

Other analysts asked whether offering Apple’s new TV+ streaming service free for a year with a new device purchase was the start of a broader bundling of hardware and services. Cook said he wanted to grow the TV+ audience quickly and saw this as a way to do it. He wouldn’t rule out attaching another free service offer to hardware purchases in the future.

Maestri said Apple is continuing to push its trade-in program, which lets users bring in an old iPhone for a credit toward a new model. Sales volume through that program is five times larger than in the fiscal fourth quarter last year, the CFO noted.

Cook also indicated that wearables continue to keep the Apple ecosystem strong. He said three-fourths of Apple Watch purchases in the fiscal fourth-quarter were by users who had never bought that device before. The CEO wouldn’t say how those sales were driven by existing iPhone owners, but the underlying message was clear: Wearables like the Apple Watch and AirPods keep people tied to their iPhones and help Apple to squeeze more money of a product that’s still struggling to grow.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Economists and analysts give a thumbs down to Mboweni’s medium-term budget statement

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

Medium-term budget leaves SA globally vulnerable

Sharon Wood
5 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Don’t take your cue from Queues

Mark Barnes
24 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Twitter CEO Dorsey Bans Political Ads in Swipe at Facebook

Bloomberg 16 mins ago

Business Maverick

October 31: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg 17 mins ago

Newsdeck

Nigerian supreme court dismisses appeal against Buhari election win

Reuters 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

New York set to become latest U.S. city to ban foie gras

Reuters 8 hours ago

OP-ED

Rating cloud: South Africa’s date with destiny
David Buckham 5 hours ago
4 mins

The Mongol invasions killed so many people that the result was a global reverse climate change, cooling the planet.

#MTPBS2019

Mboweni claims winter is over — but the political games definitely are not

Marianne Merten 4 hours ago
7 mins

MEDIUM TERM BUDGET 2019

The bitter aloe test: SA is drowning in debt

Sasha Planting
13 hours ago
3 mins

NHI

Solidarity report: ‘NHI will destabilise SA healthcare sector’

Chanel Retief
5 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Sasol saga is a lesson for corporate South Africa

Ron Derby
30 OCT
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Old Mutual takes aim at judge who ruled in Peter Moyo’s favour

Ray Mahlaka
29 OCT
4 mins