Business Maverick

It Now Takes 20 Weeks to Sell a House in Central London

By Bloomberg 30 October 2019
Caption
Residential properties in Camden, London, U.K. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2016. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

The time it takes to sell a home in central London has soared to 20 weeks as lingering uncertainty surrounding Brexit scares off buyers.

The waiting period far exceeds the national average of just over 12 weeks for an index of British cities in the third quarter, data from Zoopla Ltd. show. The country’s residential properties are taking the longest to offload since the same period in 2016, shortly after the U.K. voted to leave the European Union.

“Brexit uncertainty has been a compounding factor for lower market activity in some areas” said Richard Donnell, research director at Zoopla. “Regardless, removing the uncertainty caused by Brexit will do little to address levels of housing affordability, which are limiting market activity across southern England.”

Patience Required

When properties in inner London are eventually sold, they’re going at a discount of about 7.6% below the asking price, the report said. That’s a stark reversal from the peak of London’s real estate market in 2014 when many buyers paid a premium on the asking price for a home.

Sellers in cities across the country are accepting offers an average 3.8% lower than the initial asking price, the report said.

Other cities in the south of England, such as Bristol, Southampton and Bournemouth, have also seen the time taken to sell homes increase materially compared to three years ago.

“Market conditions are set to remain weak in southern cities until pricing levels adjust to what buyers are willing, or can afford, to pay,” said Donnell.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Old Mutual takes aim at judge who ruled in Peter Moyo’s favour

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Accountancy faces up to digital disruption

Ruan Jooste
10 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Don’t take your cue from Queues

Mark Barnes
3 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

U.K. General Election: An Essential Guide on What You Must Know

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Business Maverick

Wednesday, 30 October: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hariri to Resign After Weeks of Anti-Government Protests

Bloomberg 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Iraqi protesters pack Baghdad square, anti-government movement gains momentum

Reuters 11 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Desperate times as SA unemployment rate hits 11-year high
Ed Stoddard 3 hours ago
3 mins

A honey bee has as many hairs as a squirrel.

OPINIONISTA

Sasol saga is a lesson for corporate South Africa

Ron Derby 8 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

If SA wants to emulate the Portuguese success and avoid the Greek disaster, we must stop full-blown austerity

Neil Coleman
8 hours ago
10 mins

Business Maverick

Futures Exchange Reins In Runaway Trading Algorithms

Wall Street Journal
3 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Alphabet Is a Money-Making Mystery But It Works: Shira Ovide

Bloomberg
29 OCT
2 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
29 OCT
1 min