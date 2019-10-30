“Brexit uncertainty has been a compounding factor for lower market activity in some areas” said Richard Donnell, research director at Zoopla. “Regardless, removing the uncertainty caused by Brexit will do little to address levels of housing affordability, which are limiting market activity across southern England.”

When properties in inner London are eventually sold, they’re going at a discount of about 7.6% below the asking price, the report said. That’s a stark reversal from the peak of London’s real estate market in 2014 when many buyers paid a premium on the asking price for a home.

Sellers in cities across the country are accepting offers an average 3.8% lower than the initial asking price, the report said.

Other cities in the south of England, such as Bristol, Southampton and Bournemouth, have also seen the time taken to sell homes increase materially compared to three years ago.

“Market conditions are set to remain weak in southern cities until pricing levels adjust to what buyers are willing, or can afford, to pay,” said Donnell.