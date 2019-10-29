Newsdeck

Trump says likely Baghdadi successor killed by U.S. troops

By Reuters 29 October 2019
AKCAKALE, TURKEY - OCTOBER 09: People wave as Turkish soldiers prepare to cross the border into Syria on October 09, 2019 in Akcakale, Turkey. The military action is part of a campaign to extend Turkish control of more of northern Syria, a large swath of which is currently held by Syrian Kurds, whom Turkey regards as a threat. U.S. President Donald Trump granted tacit American approval to this campaign, withdrawing his country's troops from several Syrian outposts near the Turkish border. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. military had killed the person who likely would have succeeded Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as the leader of Islamic State.

“Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Most likely would have taken the top spot.”

Trump was referring to Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, Islamic State spokesman and a high-ranking figure within the jihadi group, an administration official said.

Muhajir was killed on Sunday in a joint raid between Kurdish-led and U.S. forces in northern Syria, a senior State Department official confirmed on Monday.

Trump on Sunday announced the killing of Baghdadi by U.S. special operations forces in northwestern Syria. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Steve Holland; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chizu Nomiyama)

