2019 Rugby World Cup

Garces to ref Springboks v England World Cup final

By News24 29 October 2019
Referee Jerome Garces makes a call during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the South Africa Springboks at Westpac Stadium on September 13, 2014 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Gallo Images)

Cape Town - Frenchman Jerome Garces has been appointed as referee for Saturday's Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and England in Yokohama.

Kick-off is scheduled for 11:00 (SA time).

Garces will be assisted by compatriot Romain Poite and New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe , with another Kiwi, Ben Skeen , the television match official (TMO).

Garces will be the first Frenchman to take charge of a Rugby World Cup final and is a familiar face for the Springboks.

He was the referee in their 19-16 semi-final win over Wales last weekend, as well as the 23-13 defeat to New Zealand earlier in the tournament.

The Springboks do not boast the best record under Garces, having won five and lost 10 of the Tests he’s officiated for them.

Garces told the official Rugby World Cup website that he was “honoured and delighted” to be appointed to referee the final.

“It is a dream as a referee, but this is a team sport, and as a team of four, we will be out there to do the best for the teams, the fans, the sport, but also the entire match officials team, selectors and support team, who have worked so hard over the last four years, culminating in Rugby World Cup 2019.”

Meanwhile, World Rugby named England’s Wayne Barnes as referee for Friday’s bronze final between New Zealand and Wales in Tokyo (11:00 SA time).

Barnes will be assisted by South Africa’s Jaco Peyper and France’s Pascal Gauzere , with South Africa’s Marius Jonker the TMO.

World Rugby added that the appointments were made after a comprehensive review of the weekend’s semi-finals by its Match Officials Selection Committee comprising chairperson Anthony Buchanan (council member), Joel Jutge (EPCR), Lyndon Bray (SANZAAR), Nick Mallett (former Springbok and Italy coach) and Alain Rolland (World Rugby).

World Rugby chairperson Bill Beaumont commented: “This has been one of the great Rugby World Cups, perhaps the greatest and there is significant excitement ahead of what promises to be an exceptional final between two former champions – England and South Africa.

“Our match officials have played their full role in this special tournament and I would like to congratulate Jerome and the team on their appointments, which are thoroughly deserved. I would like to wish them all the best for what promises to be a very exciting finale to Rugby World Cup 2019.”

Previous Rugby World Cup final referees:

1987 – Kerry Fitzgerald (AUS)

1991 – Derek Bevan (WAL)

1995 – Ed Morrison (ENG)

1999 – Andre Watson (RSA)

2003 – Andre Watson (RSA)

2007 – Alain Rolland (IRE)

2011 – Craig Joubert (RSA)

2015 – Nigel Owens (WAL)

– Compiled by Herman Mostert

