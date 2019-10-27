Johannesburg Pride of Africa stated that it has adopted a much bigger cause, by going beyond the parade. This year the organisers have strived to foster a culture of authenticity, acceptance, and support. Photo by Chanel Retief
The LGBTQIA+ community and supporters took over the streets of Sandton on Saturday to celebrate the annual Johannesburg Pride Parade and Festival.
