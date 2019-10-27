CELEBRATION AND STRUGGLE

‘Pride has no Borders’

By Chanel Retief 27 October 2019

Johannesburg Pride of Africa stated that it has adopted a much bigger cause, by going beyond the parade. This year the organisers have strived to foster a culture of authenticity, acceptance, and support. Photo by Chanel Retief

The LGBTQIA+ community and supporters took over the streets of Sandton on Saturday to celebrate the annual Johannesburg Pride Parade and Festival.

This year’s theme was “proudly African and authentically you”, which spoke to 30 years of pride advocacy in South Africa.

 Organisers wanted the cause to go beyond just the borders of South Africa to show support for the cause in some countries in Africa which have not been as accepting. 

Michéle Duncan said that she was “going to cry” at all the love and support being showcased at Pride 2019 in Sandton. Photo by Chanel Retief.
This year’s theme built on last year’s theme ‘Authentically You’. “We’ve created Pride of Africa as a unified platform and voice for a diverse community,” said the festival organisers, Johannesburg Pride of Africa. Photo by Chanel Retief.
Brooke Lynne Hytes, second place winner on season 11 RuPaul’s Drag Race, attended the Johannesburg Pride Parade and Festival in Sandton. Photo by Chanel Retief
Melrose Church attended Pride 2019 to offer love, support, and apologies for the way Churches have treated the LGBTQIA+ community. Photo by Chanel Retief
The African National Congress was among a number of parties and organisations and companies which came out in support of the Johannesburg Pride and Prade Festival in Sandton. Photo by Chanel Retief
Ivan Wessels at Pride 2019 in Sandton. Photo by Chanel Retief
The organisers, Johannesburg Pride of Africa, strived to foster a culture of authenticity, acceptance and support. Photo by Chanel Retief

 

Radio hosts Jeremy Mansfeild and Sam Cowan were at Pride 2019 to “hug anyone who wants or needs it”. Photo by Chanel Retief
