Johannesburg Pride of Africa stated that it has adopted a much bigger cause, by going beyond the parade. This year the organisers have strived to foster a culture of authenticity, acceptance, and support. Photo by Chanel Retief

The LGBTQIA+ community and supporters took over the streets of Sandton on Saturday to celebrate the annual Johannesburg Pride Parade and Festival.

This year’s theme was “proudly African and authentically you”, which spoke to 30 years of pride advocacy in South Africa.

Organisers wanted the cause to go beyond just the borders of South Africa to show support for the cause in some countries in Africa which have not been as accepting.

Chanel Retief