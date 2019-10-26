A Cal Fire firefighter hops over a locked gate while working the Tick Fire on October 24, 2019 in Canyon Country, California. The fire has burned at least 3,700 acres thus far. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
This week, firefighters battle the Tick fire, fuelled by the strong Santa Ana winds, in Los Angeles, California. The wildfire has prompted the evacuation of over 40,000 people and has scorched over 3,950 acres of land. Also in the news, the first panda cubs are born in Berlin, Germany.
