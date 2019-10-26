Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 26 October 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 26 October 2019

A Cal Fire firefighter hops over a locked gate while working the Tick Fire on October 24, 2019 in Canyon Country, California. The fire has burned at least 3,700 acres thus far. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

This week, firefighters battle the Tick fire, fuelled by the strong Santa Ana winds, in Los Angeles, California. The wildfire has prompted the evacuation of over 40,000 people and has scorched over 3,950 acres of land. Also in the news, the first panda cubs are born in Berlin, Germany.

A handout picture made available by Berlin Zoo shows one of two Panda cubs in Berlin, Germany, 24 October 2019. Two baby pandas were born by mother Meng Meng on 31 August 2019 at the Berlin Zoo. The cubs are the first Pandas to be born in Germany. EPA-EFE/BERLIN ZOO
An undated handout photo, released on 18 October 2019 by the Greek Culture Ministry, shows a load of ceramics from the wreck of Antikythera, being hoisted with the help of the research ship ‘Typhon’ (Typhoon), lent by the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation and a twenty-member team under the supervision of archaeologist Angeliki Simosi. A five-year underwater excavation program of a ship that sank off Antikythera island around 75-50 BC, carrying original works of art meant to decorate Roman villas, concluded in October 2019 and is heading for publication. The wreck was discovered in the early 20th century and has become famous for the richness of its findings, which include the Antikythera mechanism and the bronze statue known as the Youth of Antikythera. EPA-EFE/GREEK CULTURE MINISTRY
Japan’s Empress Masako makes her appearance during a ceremony to proclaim Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace on October 22, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Issei Kato/ Pool/Getty Images)
A view of the world’s first guitar-shaped hotel on the opening day at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida, USA, 24 October 2019. The hotel features a spa, meeting and convention space, and an entertainment venue, following a US dollar 1.5 billion expansion (approximately R21.8 billion). EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA
Wrestlers perform on stage during the Lucha Vavoom ‘Fiesta Fantasma!’ for halloween at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
The newly installed sign indicating the permanent closure of the climb is seen at Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in the Northern Territory, Australia, 25 October 2019. Today is the last day people will be able to climb Uluru. Tourists have been flocking to Uluru ahead of the enforcement of a climbing ban, which was announced on 01 November 2017. The decision was made by the traditional owners of the land and the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park board in order to protect the sacred rock and will become effective on 26 October 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan in action during the Men’s first round match against Kidambi Srikanth (unseen) of India at the Yonex Badminton French Open tournament in Paris, France, 23 October 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A sculpture by Slovakian artist Viktor Freso titled ‘Angry Boy’ is pictured before sunrise at Sculpture By The Sea at Bondi Beach on October 25, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)
Suzuki Motor Corp.’s HANARE autonomous driving mobile room (L) and WAKU SPO personal compact plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) (R) are displayed during a presentation at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. The 46th Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from 25 October to 04 November 2019. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
Tourists enjoying the weather at Kalia Beach in the Dead Sea, near abandoned buildings (not seen) used to serve as a base of the Jordan army before the 1967 Israel-Arab war, 22 October 2019 (issued 25 October 2019). Israel is expected to hand over the two small pieces of land, Baqoura and Ghumar, near the countries’ shared border that Israel occupied in 1950 and 1967, on the 25th anniversary of the Israel-Jordan peace treaty or ‘Wadi Araba’, on 26 October 2019. The Jordan-Israel peace treaty that granted Israel a 25-year land arrangement in the 1994 peace treaty recognised Jordan’s sovereignty over the lands while allowing Israel to continue to use them. The treaty expires at the end of October 2019, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II on 21 October 2019 confirmed he does not plan to renew Israel’s access to the two parcels of land, Baqoura and Ghumar. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Japanese macaques already celebrate Halloween in Amersfoort Zoo in Amersfoort, The Netherlands, 23 October 2019. The animals received carved pumpkins to play with or to eat. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
Members of the Rockettes dance company rehearse for the upcoming ‘2019 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes’ in New York, New York, USA, 22 October 2019. The annual holiday show, which has been performed since 1933, will run from 08 November 2019 until 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A man looks at the painting ‘Still Life with Flowers and Roses’ by Vincent Van Gogh during a press preview of the exhibition ‘Van Gogh Still Lifes’ at the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany, 24 October 2019. The exhibition will be open to the public from 26 October to 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON
