The PIC has fired assistant portfolio manager Victor Seanie for his involvement in the R4.3-billion investment in AYO Technology Solutions, owned by Iqbal Survé, pictured above. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lerato Maduna)

Nine months after he was placed on suspension, the assistant portfolio manager at the Public Investment Corporation, Victor Seanie, has been fired. Seanie blew the lid on Iqbal Survé-linked AYO Technology at the PIC Commission of Inquiry, saying the state-owned manager’s investment in the firm was sloppy. He plans to challenge his axing.

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has fired assistant portfolio manager Victor Seanie nine months after he was placed on suspension for being involved in the state-owned asset manager’s R4.3-billion investment in Iqbal Survé’s firm AYO Technology Solutions.

Seanie, who was suspended with immediate effect on 21 January 2019, was dismissed from the role he held at the state-owned asset manager for more than three years. At the time, he was suspended along with the PIC’s executive for listed investments, Fidelis Madavo, who was also involved in approving the AYO deal.

The PIC manages R2.13-trillion in government pension and other social funds including the Unemployment Insurance Fund and Compensation Fund, making it Africa’s largest asset manager.

Business Maverick understands that Seanie was informed on Tuesday 22 October by the PIC about the termination of his employment contract.

When asked to comment about his axing from the PIC, Seanie said he needed “24 hours” to prepare his comments. Business Maverick understands that Seanie plans to challenge his dismissal from the PIC through a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration or High Court process.

In a statement on Thursday 24 October, the PIC confirmed Seanie’s dismissal, saying he was axed after the conclusion of a disciplinary process, which was chaired by an independent chairperson. The PIC said Seanie was found guilty of “breaching the PIC’s internal policies in investment decisions”.

The state-owned asset manager didn’t elaborate on which policies Seanie breached. However, a source at the PIC said it’s linked to him being part of a team that approved the PIC’s controversial investment in AYO, which is owned by businessman Iqbal Survé, who also owns investment holding firm Sekunjalo and chairs Independent Media.

Seanie was an analyst responsible for assessing the value of the AYO shares, ahead of its listing on the JSE in December 2017. The PIC decided to invest in AYO, becoming the only institutional investor to buy shares in the firm. It shelled out R4.3-billion to subscribe for shares in AYO at a valuation of R43 a share, effectively giving the state-owned asset manager a 29% stake in the technology firm. Today, AYO’s share price is worth R5.60, meaning that the PIC has lost more than R3-billion in the market value of its investment.

Seanie’s PIC inquiry

Seanie’s dismissal comes at a time when the PIC is attempting to get rid of governance scandals under a new board, which is led by respected businessman Dr Reuel Khoza on an interim basis.

The extent of governance improprieties at the PIC during the reign of former CEO Dan Matjila will be contained in a final report by a commission of inquiry – chaired by retired Supreme Court of Appeal judge Lex Mpati – which is expected to be handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 15 December.

Testifying at the PIC Commission of Inquiry in July 2019, Seanie blew the lid on how the state-owned asset manager’s investment in AYO flouted its own investment processes, rendering it controversial. Seanie said he was put under enormous pressure to meet the December 15 deadline for the PIC to subscribe for AYO shares before its JSE listing.

Seanie said Matjila was a close friend of Survé, which influenced the PIC’s decision to invest in AYO. Matjila and Survé have strongly denied this.

Seanie testified that no substantive due diligence was done by the PIC on the deal and it was rushed to benefit AYO, which approached the state-owned asset manager with a “fixed” R43-a-share valuation that was not negotiable.

About the rushed nature of the deal, Seanie said that in three initial public offerings he worked on, the initial process from receiving a pre-listing statement to the subscription of shares was 11 weeks. AYO was finalised in three weeks.

A pre-listing statement informs would-be investors about the number of shares a company intends to sell when it lists. It also contains information about a company’s financial statements and business model, which investors use to determine the value of shares. BM

Ray Mahlaka Follow Save More