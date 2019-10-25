STREET TALK

My Hair, My Dignity (Video)

By Street Talk 25 October 2019

What’s in a hairstyle – a perception of you, a status, an identity stamp? As part of our #OwnYourIdentityCampaign, we look at how wearing natural hair empowers some among the wigs and weaves. We discuss how wearing your hair a different way can shape someone’s perception of you as well as change the way you view yourself – in social and political situations.

 

 

This film was produced by Street Talk.

 

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

 

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. DM

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

