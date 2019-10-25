2019 Rugby World Cup

Maverick Sports Podcast: Rugby World Cup

By Craig Ray 25 October 2019

In Daily Maverick's first-ever sports podcast, our new addition to Maverick Sports, Craig Ray, is in conversation with rugby analysts Zelim Nel. This podcast provides you with a couple of laughs and some great insight into the Rugby World Cup leading up to the semi-finals. At the very least, it will stop you from looking like that guy in the Heineken advert.

 

