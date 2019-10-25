South Africa

Eskom says likelihood of load shedding low for weekend

By News24 25 October 2019
If both Eskom claims succeed, the net effect will be a further 16.6% electricity price increase in the year ending March 2021, and a further 16.72% increase in the financial year ending March 2022. (Photo: Twitter / @SAgovnews)

Eskom says there is a low probability of load shedding over the weekend as South Africa readies to take on Wales in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

South Africa is set to play Wales at 11:00 SA time on Sunday in Yokohama, while England take on reigning champions New Zealand in the first semi-final at 10:00 on Saturday at the same venue.

The power utility, in a morning power alert, said in load shedding was also not expected on Friday. “The probability of load shedding is low for the weekend and the following week.”

The utility said it had made “significant progress towards full recovery” after unscheduled plant breakdowns and damage to a coal conveyor belt feeding Medupi power station caused capacity to plummet.

It added that, while generating plant performance has improved, an unexpected shift such as an increase in unplanned breakdowns could result in load shedding at short notice.

