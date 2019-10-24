South Africa

DA to elect new parliamentary leader next week, Steenhuisen no longer chief whip – for now

By News24 24 October 2019
Caption
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 14: Democratic Alliance Chief Whip John Steenhuisen speaks during the 2017 State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate at the National Assembly on February 14, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Beeld/Gallo/Jaco Marais)

The DA's parliamentary caucus will hold an election next week to choose its new parliamentary leader after Mmusi Maimane resigned on Thursday, said DA caucus chairperson and acting parliamentary leader Annelie Lotriet.

Lotriet was speaking on Thursday morning after the DA held a brief caucus meeting.

She said since the chief whip was appointed by the parliamentary leader, current chief whip John Steenhuisen had to step down.

“It is just because he is appointed by the parliamentary leader, and because Mr Maimane is no longer the parliamentary leader, John [Steenhuisen] automatically had to step down,” she explained.

As caucus chairperson, Lotriet is the acting parliamentary leader until Tuesday’s election of the new parliamentary leader.

“We’ll have an election for parliamentary leader next week, and it is then the prerogative of the parliamentary leader to appoint a chief whip.

Asked about the mood of the meeting, Lotriet said: “It was initially a bit muted because I think people are still reeling a little bit after yesterday’s announcements.

“So, I explained the processes and everybody understands them and I think we’re now all on board and we’ll steady the ship.”

Earlier, Steenhuisen said his term as party chief whip ended with Maimane’s resignation.

Steenhuisen took to Twitter to clarify that he had not resigned from the position: “Let me be clear: I have NOT resigned from the @Our_DA or Parliament.”

“The leader of the party appoints the chief whip. With Mmusi’s resignation from Parliament my term as chief whip ends. I remain a committed and determined member of the party and cause.”

Deputy chief whip Jacques Julius would be acting chief whip in the interim, Mail and Guardian reported.

– Additional reporting by Paul Herman

News24

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

DA QUAKE

DA caucus rocked by Maimane’s Twitter resignation from Parliament

By Marianne Merten

DA QUAKE

Helen Zille’s putsch breaks the DA as Maimane and Trollip quit their posts

Ferial Haffajee
14 hours ago
4 mins

BY-ELECTIONS

ANC has close shaves in Edenburg and Hofmeyr

Wayne Sussman
3 hours ago
5 mins

South Africa

DA to elect new parliamentary leader next week, Steenhuisen no longer chief whip – for now

News24 2 mins ago

South Africa

Malema’s comments on Gordhan meet the requirements of hate speech, Equality Court hears

News24 9 mins ago

Newsdeck

Asterix gets update with female heroine in latest outing

Reuters 9 hours ago

Business Maverick

Thursday, October 24, Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

News24 Wire

Sanef vs EFF: Equality Court rules in party’s favour in intimidation case
Jeanette Chabalals for News24 1 hour ago
2 mins

The hacking tools used in the Matrix were real actual tools.

Maverick Citizen: Corruption Watch interview

Outgoing deputy public protector: ‘It’s been a privilege to serve’

Kavisha Pillay and Sabeehah Motala 14 hours ago
5 mins

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019

How do you win a semi-final? Don’t pass, don’t run

Antoinette Muller
3 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Brash, Brasher, Brashest: Pick n Pay returns

Ron Derby
13 hours ago
5 mins

PARLIAMENT

Auditor-General lifts lid on irregular expenditure: It’s ballooned to R61.35bn

Marianne Merten
13 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

Fifty Shades of why the Viotti-Bishops case is not black and white

Ufrieda Ho
15 hours ago
5 mins