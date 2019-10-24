Newsdeck

Asterix gets update with female heroine in latest outing

By Reuters 24 October 2019

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Asterix, the indomitable pint-sized Gaul forever outfoxing the Romans, returns this week for his 38th comic book adventure "Asterix and the Chieftain's Daughter" featuring for the first time in its 60 year history a female heroine.

In a move to update the books, which have been entertaining readers since 1959 and spawned multiple movie spinoffs, the action in the new edition revolves around a character called Adrenaline, the teenage daughter of famous Gaulish king Vercingetorix.

With her long red braided hard, black trousers, gold headphones and grumpy teenage disposition, Adrenaline will keep Asterix and his oversized sidekick Obelix chasing after her to ensure her safety as she explores adolescent rebellion.

The last three editions of Asterix have been written by Jean-Yves Ferri and drawn by Didier Conrad, sticking closely to the original format.

“We didn’t want to develop a character who would be based on her seductive side as we usually do with female characters in Asterix. Most of the time they are young attractive women who seduce Obelix and their role stops there,” Conrad said.

In the latest edition, Asterix and Obelix must protect Adrenaline, who is being hunted down by the Romans, while also being confronted by the intergenerational gap between them and the young chieftain’s daughter.

“In terms of the vocabulary it was quite amusing because I had to create a sort of teenage language for the time. We don’t have a lot of documentation about that. So the idea was to use certain expressions like teenagers do,” said Ferri, the scriptwriter.

Asterix’s 38th adventure, printed in 5 million copies, will be released on Thursday.

The Asterix books have become a mainstay in the publishing industry, with more than 370 million copies sold worldwide.

As well as being translated into more than 100 languages, the books have inspired a dozen movies and cartoon series, making it a global phenomenon. (Reporting by Noemie Olive and Martin Esposito)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

DA QUAKE

Helen Zille’s putsch breaks the DA as Maimane and Trollip quit their posts

By Ferial Haffajee

OPINIONISTA

Nothing sucks like sucking up

Mark Barnes
1 hour ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen: Corruption Watch interview

Outgoing deputy public protector: ‘It’s been a privilege to serve’

Kavisha Pillay and Sabeehah Motala
5 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Asterix gets update with female heroine in latest outing

Reuters 7 mins ago

Business Maverick

Thursday, October 24, Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Tim Cohen 24 mins ago

Newsdeck

As population grows, human diet must cut down on meat, sugar, salt -Nestlé exec

Reuters 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

California Starting Another Mass Blackout to Avoid Wildfires

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Brash, Brasher, Brashest: Pick n Pay returns
Ron Derby 4 hours ago
5 mins

"Joyfully to the breeze royal Odysseus spread his sail and with his rudder skillfully he steered." ~ Homer

PARLIAMENT

Auditor-General lifts lid on irregular expenditure: It’s ballooned to R61.35bn

Marianne Merten 4 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

New Kruger Park concession conditions are causing jitters

Angus Begg
4 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Unholy row over artworks reveals intolerance for diversity

Pierre De Vos
4 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSFLASH

DA leaderless after Maimane and Trollip resign

Greg Nicolson
10 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Fanon was right: As revolutionaries, we must expose the pitfalls of SA’s pseudo-democracy

Sandla Mtotywa
4 hours ago
5 mins