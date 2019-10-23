Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. (Photo: EPA / Larry W Smith)

In the eyes of the masses, book value, the accounting metric, favoured by many a fund manager and investor to determine the lately-poorly-performing share value factor, was [sort of] served the death-knell by Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffet in his letter to shareholders earlier in 2019. But experts say there is much more to this statement than meets the eye.

For more than 50 years, Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett was perhaps known as the “book value’s” biggest fan. He followed the Benjamin Graham school of value investing , so he did not only grow up with the mindset — it was in his blood.

Buffet over the years identified shares unjustifiably priced below their intrinsic worth by his market peers and trusted that the market would eventually begin to favour these quality stocks over the longer term, which they did.

Coca-Cola is case in point. The beverage company is Berkshire’s third-largest holding, more than 30 years after it first joined the portfolio, and has grown nearly 16 times over the ensuing years when accounting for dividends alone.

Buffett has never been concerned with the supply and demand intricacies of the stock market. Paraphrasing his quote:

“In the short term, the market is a popularity contest; in the long term it is a weighing machine.”

As reported in Berkshire’s Q2-2019 10-Q, book value as of 30 June was $382.5-billion. Adding a gain of $6.3-billion from the change in equity values and $6.5-billion in operating earnings, he projected Q3-19 book value of $395.3-billion.

Longtime readers of his annual shareholder letter would have noticed a significant change in the Oracle of Omaha’s tune in 2019. For almost three decades, the initial paragraph featured the percentage change in Berkshire’s per-share book value, but in March he wrote:

“It’s now time to abandon that practice,” he said, “that the annual change in Berkshire’s book value — which makes its farewell appearance on page 2 — is a metric that has lost the relevance it once had.”

Does this mean the value investing mantra, which Buffet groupies followed religiously over many years, is no longer relevant? Has book value as a metric for valuing listed companies become a simple bookkeeping entry exercise?

Not so fast.

CEO of Protea Capital Management Jean-Pierre Verster says that properly interpreted, book value remains an important part of the value investor’s repertoire.

And for Berkshire, the investment universe has evolved. The group’s minority buy-ins into big tech stocks such as Apple and Amazon has almost everything with it — a sector Buffet was quite averse to in the past.

Berkshire upped its stake in e-commerce giant Amazon by 11%, the Nebraska-based holding company revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing in August for the second quarter. Berkshire now owns 537,300 shares of Amazon, worth $947-million.

Berkshire owns about 252.5-million shares of Apple.

“Never invest in a business you cannot understand.”

“Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing,” everyone remembers Buffet saying after the dot com bubble burst in 2000.

Verster says Berkshire has gradually morphed from a company whose assets were once concentrated into majority-held operating subsidiaries, which according to accounting rules could have been consolidated into reflecting fair value on the balance sheet. But the build-up in marketable securities has changed that.

Second, book value fails to capture the full value of intangible assets such as brand value or intellectual property, says Verster, which are usually underrepresented on a balance sheet, which becomes a significant distortion of book value in the traditional sense of the word. This is increasingly so in a deindustrialised, digitised and service-orientated world, where valuation is not solely based on hard assets such as factories, real estate and machinery.

A third point, Verster says, is that it is likely that over time Berkshire will be a significant repurchaser of its own shares, transactions that will take place at prices above book value, but below his estimate of intrinsic value. The math of such purchases is simple: each transaction makes the per-share intrinsic value go up, while per-share book value goes down.

That combination causes the book-value scorecard to become increasingly out of touch with economic reality.

After promising comments at the Berkshire annual meeting in May 2019, Berkshire repurchased only $442-million in shares during Q2, down from the $1.7-billion repurchased in Q1.

It can’t be overstated just how big a shift this is from Buffett and his longtime partner, Charlie Munger, and what it means for the time-honoured tradition of value investing.

“For Warren Buffett to abandon value investing feels like the Pope renouncing his faith: an act so grand it is large enough to cause a crisis of faith in even the most committed of devotees,” writes the Financial Times.

But this is not about book value losing its relevance, but perhaps just an evolution of an investment style.

Verster says there is still much value to be determined in the justified price-to-book multiple where the ratio is based on the Gordon Growth Model . It uses the sustainable growth relation and the observation that expected earnings per share equal book value times the return on equity.

It is rather technical, but the point is, don’t write off book value just yet. The valuation model is subject to risk and volatility just like any other, and calculating intrinsic value this way may not be a guaranteed way of mitigating all losses to a portfolio, but it does provide a clearer indication of a company’s financial health, which is vital when picking stocks you intend on holding for the long term. BM

