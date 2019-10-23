Experience a warm and friendly welcome, unsurpassed service and superb amenities in the grandeur of the Holiday Inn Sandton hotel on Rivonia Road, Johannesburg. At the Holiday Inn Sandton, the accommodation is focused around your comfort while never compromising on style or quality.

Located in the heart of Sandton, the hotel is in close proximity of a number of key attractions such as Sandton City, one of the largest shopping centres in the southern hemisphere, and Nelson Mandela Square, which offers a diverse range of restaurants, shops, entertainment and vibrant nightlife. A Gautrain Station which is just seconds away, making this the ideal Sandton base for both the business and leisure traveller, offering ease of exploration throughout Johannesburg.

Whether you’re overnighting for business, enjoying sundowner cocktails with friends or hosting a conference, Holiday Inn Sandton, Rivonia Road ensures a memorable experience catering for all your requirements.

At Holiday Inn Sandton, you’re at the heart of everything we do! DM

About Tsogo Sun Hotels

Tsogo Sun Hotels is Africa’s leading hospitality company, offering unparalleled variety, footprint and scale through its diverse portfolio of over 100 hotels in South Africa, Africa, the Seychelles and the Middle East, exceptional variety of restaurants and bars, and over 250 conference and banqueting facilities, including the renowned Sandton Convention Centre.

Established in 1969, Tsogo Sun Hotels celebrates its 50th birthday in 2019, combining an established heritage with a professional and energised approach.

