Freedom Trophy Series

Proteas mowed down by pace in India

By Yanga Sibembe 22 October 2019

Umesh Yadav of India celebrates wicket of Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa during the third day of the third Test between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi. (Photo: Gavin Barker / BackpagePix)

Indian pace bowlers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav terrorised South Africa on day three of their final Test in the Freedom Trophy series, helping to bowl them out in the first innings, before doing damage to the top once more in South Africa’s follow-on second innings.

India 497 for 9 dec (Sharma 212, Rahane 115; Linde 4-133, Rabada 3-85).

South Africa first innings 162 (Hamza 62, Linde 37; Yadav 3-40, Shami 2-22) Second innings 132 for 8 (De Bruyn 30*; Shami 3-10, 2-35)

India won the toss and elected to bat.

If the Freedom Trophy series between India and South Africa was a boxing match, the referee would have stopped it ages ago.

South Africa have been bruised, battered and bashed in vital parts of the body by the Indians and are on the brink of unconsciousness.

With them being 132 for eight at stumps on day three, it’s now a matter when, rather then if India will inflict another innings victory to complete a series whitewash.

After the second day of play had ended due to bad light in the final Test match of the series, the third day resumed with the Proteas sitting precariously on nine for two, chasing India’s total of 497 for nine, declared.

India made light work of the Proteas’ batting line-up, quickly bowling them out for a paltry 169 in the first innings.

Kohli asked the South Africans to follow-on, and it was a case of déjà vu as India’s bowlers once again did damage to the Proteas’ top order early on.

Two overs into the follow-on Quinton de Kock was bowled by Umesh Yadav. Zubayr Hamza, top scorer in South Africa’s first innings with 62 runs, was clean-bowled by Mohammed Shami for a duck. Shami then bowled one that kept low and angled into Faf du Plessis, striking him on the pad. The skipper was out lbw for four.

Temba Bavuma was next to leave just as quickly as he had arrived. He edged a Shami delivery to Wriddhiman Saha, who took a diving catch, leaving South Africa in a spot of bother at 22 for four.

As if to personify the treatment the Proteas have received from India throughout the series, opener Dean Elgar was unfortunate enough to be at the end of a Yadav bouncer which struck him on the side of the helmet, leaving him concussed. An early lunch was called by the umpires to allow him treatment.

However, he did not return post-lunch, retired hurt. And he was replaced by Theunis de Bruyn under the new concussion substitute rules.

South Africa simply could not handle the pace of Shami and Yadav, losing 16 wickets for 285 runs on the third day; the pair accounting for a combined 10 of those.

Hamza, who was a beacon of light for the Proteas in the first innings, with his 62 runs off 79 balls and 91-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Temba Bavuma, said his teammates were surprised by the Indian pacers.

I would say, based on the general thought of playing in India, you’d assume that it would be tougher to play against the spinners. I wouldn’t say we under-prepared against the seamers.

I will just say that maybe we should have prepared more mentally in terms of playing them in whatever conditions that we were faced,” said the number-three batsman at the end of play.

When the match resumes tomorrow, Tuesday 22 October, India will be looking to finish off the job and put the Proteas out of their misery. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Mashaba resignation aftermath: Things are gonna get chaotic in big South African cities

By Stephen Grootes

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday, with Rico

Rico
1 hour ago
1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The mini-budget will herald a sea-change in government finances

Tim Cohen
6 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Rugby-World Cup ref ruled out of semi-finals after fan photo

Reuters 58 mins ago

Business Maverick

October 22: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Netanyahu Fails to Form Government Again, Opening Door for Gantz

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Facing protests, Lebanon approves emergency economic reforms

Reuters 9 hours ago

ANALYSIS

Nomgcobo Jiba: Out of work, out of money – and almost out of runway
Marianne Thamm 5 hours ago
7 mins

"Last century’s magic is this year’s science." ~ Cherie Priest

Business Maverick

Ismail Momoniat: Bain must tell the ‘whole truth’ about its role

Ray Mahlaka 21 OCT
3 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Zimbabwean healthcare system: ‘A silent genocide’

Nomatter Ndebele
5 hours ago
4 mins

CLIMATE STRIKE

Meet your everyday eco-heroes who walk their talk

Melanie Farrell
5 hours ago
21 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Can large asset management firms channel their assets to black and emerging firms?

Ray Mahlaka
6 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

Dear South Africa, you don’t have to be misaligned with everything

Nomatter Ndebele
5 hours ago
5 mins