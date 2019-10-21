Newsdeck

A Mumbling Assange Tells Judge That He ‘Can’t Think Properly’

By Bloomberg 21 October 2019
Caption
A file photograph showing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange shows an issue of the British daily newspaper The Guardian during a press conference at the Frontline Club in London, Britain, 26 July 2010. EPA/STR

(Bloomberg) --A mumbling Julian Assange told a London judge that he didn’t understand a court proceeding Monday as the WikiLeaks founder complained that his isolation in a British prison made it hard to fight the U.S. extradition case against him.

In rambling, often inaudible comments, the 48-year-old said he wasn’t able to do research from his cell. The American government is seeking to bring him to the U.S. to face charges that he endangered national security by conspiring to obtain and disclose classified information.

Assange has been in Belmarsh prison since he was evicted from the Ecuadorian embassy in London in April. The Australian has been in hiding or in prison for seven years since he first jumped bail to avoid questioning in a Swedish sexual-assault case.

“It’s very hard where I am to do anything,” Assange, dressed in a sweater and jacket, said in court. “This is not equitable, what’s happening here.”

His comments came at the end of a hearing where his lawyers sought extra time to fight the American charges, arguing that political crimes aren’t covered by the U.K.-U.S. extradition treaty.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser set the full hearing for late February.

After Assange said he couldn’t understand, Baraitser told him that his lawyer could explain everything to him.

But Assange continued to ramble.

“I can’t think properly,” he said.

To contact the reporter on this story:
Anthony Aarons in London at [email protected]

To contact the editor responsible for this story:
Christopher Elser at [email protected]

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Scorpio

Gravy trains: Prasa’s ‘Dr’ Daniel Mtimkulu helped sister’s company pocket R57m for ‘non-existent’ work

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

DA Federal Council

As DA bleeds support, will Zille’s win push it into the space of a Freedom Front Plus lite?

Ferial Haffajee
18 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

DA Jurassic World

Zapiro
20 OCT

Newsdeck

A Mumbling Assange Tells Judge That He ‘Can’t Think Properly’

Bloomberg 3 mins ago

South Africa

Recovering former SA’s Got Talent winner lays assault charges against SANDF soldiers

News24 11 mins ago

Newsdeck

Johnson Seeks Parliament Vote on Divorce Deal: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 21 mins ago

Newsdeck

Australian newspapers redact front pages to protest media curbs

Reuters 9 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa has no energy crisis, says minister Gwede Mantashe
Sikonathi Mantshantsha 12 hours ago
7 mins

"Last century’s magic is this year’s science." ~ Cherie Priest

ANALYSIS

Another week, another crazy EFF conspiracy theory

Stephen Grootes 12 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

The cure for what ails us is greater engagement by citizens

Judith February
13 hours ago
9 mins

SPOTLIGHT

South Africa: 63,000 TB deaths in 2018

Marcus Low for Spotlight
13 hours ago
2 mins

OP-ED

The media industry has a responsibility to recognise and overcome its own biases

Tshepo Mahloele
12 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

Ethical journalism is under threat everywhere — we have to ensure its survival

Mahlatse Mahlase
13 hours ago
6 mins