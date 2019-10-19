An undated handout composite photo made available by NASA shows astronauts Christina Koch (L) and Jessica Meir posing for their official NASA portraits (issued 18 October 2019). The duo is preparing for their first spacewalk together outside the International Space Station (ISS) on 18 October 2019 to replace a failed power controller, also known as the battery charge-discharge unit (BCDU). EPA-EFE/NASA
This week, NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir made history as they embarked on the first all-women space walk; the skeleton of Peale's Mastodon, excavated by Charles Willson Peale in 1801, is dissembled and returned to the United States of America where it will be exhibited on loan at the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Also in the news, teams from across the world take part in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, a 3000km solar-powered vehicle race.
