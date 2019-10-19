Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 19 October 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 19 October 2019

An undated handout composite photo made available by NASA shows astronauts Christina Koch (L) and Jessica Meir posing for their official NASA portraits (issued 18 October 2019). The duo is preparing for their first spacewalk together outside the International Space Station (ISS) on 18 October 2019 to replace a failed power controller, also known as the battery charge-discharge unit (BCDU). EPA-EFE/NASA

This week, NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir made history as they embarked on the first all-women space walk; the skeleton of Peale's Mastodon, excavated by Charles Willson Peale in 1801, is dissembled and returned to the United States of America where it will be exhibited on loan at the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Also in the news, teams from across the world take part in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, a 3000km solar-powered vehicle race.

Workers disassemble the skeleton of Peale’s Mastodon at the Hessian Landesmuseum before sending it to the USA on October 17, 2019 in Darmstadt, Germany. The skeleton was excavated by Charles Willson Peale in the Hudson River Valley in 1801. It quickly drew the attention of scientists in both America and Europe. It was significant that American President Thomas Jefferson considered the excavations a national affair. Alexander von Humbold visited it on his trip to America. For American patriots it also became a symbol of their new nation’s vitality. The skeleton, following the bankruptcy of the Philadelphia museum where it was displayed, was sold to European collectors, and eventually made its way to the Darmstadt museum. It is returning to the USA for the first time and will be exhibited on loan at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in early 2020. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales proceed through the Royal Gallery before the Queen’s speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on October 14, 2019 in London, England. The Queen’s speech is expected to announce plans to end the free movement of EU citizens to the UK after Brexit, new laws on crime, health and the environment. (Photo by Leon Neal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The Antakari team car ‘Intikallpa V from Chile drives past a salt lake as it competes in the Challenger class on Day 6 of the 2019 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge at Port Augusta on October 18, 2019 in Port Augusta, Australia. Teams from across the globe are competing in the 2019 World Solar Challenge – a 3000 km solar-powered vehicle race between Darwin and Adelaide. The race starts on the 13th of October in Darwin in the Northern Territory and travels the Stuart Highway to Port Augusta and then via Highway 1 to finish in the City of Adelaide in South Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images for SATC)
Pol Espargaro of Spain and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing leads the field during the pre-event “Minimoto race in Mobi Park” during the MotoGP of Japan – Press Conference at Twin Ring Motegi on October 17, 2019 in Motegi, Japan. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)
Polish opera singer Jakub Jozef Orlinski poses with his award for Solo Vocal Recording (Opera) during the ‘Opus Klassik’ award ceremony at the Konzerthaus music hall in Berlin, Germany, 13 October 2019. The Opus Klassik is a German classical music prize, presented in 24 categories. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA
Martin Kaeck of Sweden takes a shot on goal during the Men’s Beach Handball at Katara Beach during the ANOC World Beach Games on October 16 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
A 17th Century Persian Pottery Dish depicting a lion is presented during ‘1,200 Years Of Middle Eastern Art Unveiled’ at Sotheby’s on October 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Bowles/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)
Ukrainians walk past the traps placed on the St. Sophia square during a performance named ‘Prisoners of Kremlin’ downtown Kiev, Ukraine, 15 October 2019. Ukrainian activists set up 87 steel traps, according with numbers of Ukrainian prisoners, who were jailed by Russia. The performance was organised to support Ukrainian political prisoners imprisoned by Russia and to demand their release. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Sikh devotees take a holy dip in the sacred pond of the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh’s religious sites, early morning on the occasion of the 485th birth anniversary of the fourth Guru or the master of the Sikhs Sri Guru Ramdas Ji in Amritsar, India, 15 October 2019. Sri Guru Ramdas Ji also established the city of Amritsar. The birth anniversary of the fourth Sikh Guru is one of the major religious events for Sikh community, especially for the people of Amritsar. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH
Mika Haka prepares backstage during rehearsal ahead of the world premiere of ‘Natives Go Wild’ at Sydney Opera House on October 15, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Created by Rhoda Roberts the Opera House’s head of First Nations programming, this theatre cabaret-style show will open on October 22nd at the Sydney Opera House and reveals dark stories and striking talents of the Barnum’s circuses and shows. Directed by Chelsea McGuffin, the cast includes Mer Island dancer Waangenga Blanco; Ngati Haua entertainer Mika Haka; Mununjali circus artist Beau James; Niuean acrobat and aerial contortionist Josephine Mailisi; Tongan performance artist Seini Taumoepeau aka SistaNative; and Rotuman musician and performer Samuela Taukave also known as Skillz. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Italian surfer Leonardo Fioravanti during the second round of the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal surfing event as part of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour in Praia dos Supertubos in Peniche, Portugal, 18 October 2019. EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARROSO
Friends enjoy the scenes at Pink Oktoberfest at Dock X, an LGBTQ+ day of pride and beer on October 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Dench/Getty Images)
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

MAVERICK LIFE VIDEO SERIES

On the Edge of Change: Episode One, aboard the SA Agulhas II

By Emilie Gambade & Malibongwe Tyilo

Maverick Life

Beyond the Lemonade Stand: Raising kids with an entrepreneurial mindset

Malibongwe Tyilo
17 OCT
5 mins

Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 19 October 2019

Maverick Life Editors
55 mins ago
1 min

MAVERICK LIFE VIDEO SERIES

On the Edge of Change, a new series on oceanographic research and climate crisis, aboard the SA Agulhas II

Emilie Gambade & Malibongwe Tyilo
16 OCT
1 min

MAVERICK LIFE OP-ED

The fine art of infecting a city
Jay Pather 16 OCT
4 mins

EMI records refused to allow the Beatles' Here comes the Sun to be placed on the Voyager spacecraft's record.

MAVERICK LIFE FASHION

My A-Game: Fashion designer, Lezanne Viviers’ favourite garment

Maverick Life Editors 14 OCT
2 mins

Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 12 October 2019

Maverick Life Editors
12 OCT
1 min

Maverick Citizen: Photo Essay

Helen Walne’s ‘Underwonder’ World: Like falling into a painting, again and again

Karin Schimke
11 OCT
4 mins

MAVERICK LIFE BEAUTY

Make-up primers – remind me, what are they for again?

Nicole Williamson
08 OCT
5 mins

MAVERICK LIFE

Tin Soldiers: Far more than a movie, it’s a global call

Chanel Retief
11 OCT
4 mins