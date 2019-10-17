Newsdeck

‘Panama Papers’ law firm sues Netflix over film based on scandal

By Reuters 17 October 2019
Caption
An Apple Inc. laptop computer displays Netflix Inc. signage in an arranged photograph taken in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, U.S., on Monday, January 14, 2019. Netflix Inc. is scheduled to release earnings on January 17. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

PANAMA CITY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Mossack Fonseca, a Panamanian law firm at the center of the "Panama Papers" scandal, has filed a lawsuit against Netflix Inc over its new movie based on the case, accusing the video streaming company of defamation and seeking to stop the film's release.

By Elida Moreno

The Panama Papers, which consist of millions of documents stolen from Mossack Fonseca and leaked to the media in 2016, provoked a global scandal after showing how rich and powerful clients including Russian President Vladimir Putin and soccer superstar Lionel Messi used offshore corporations to evade taxes.

Netflix’s film “The Laundromat” stars Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas as the two Mossack Fonseca partners at the center of the scandal, Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca. It is scheduled to be released on Friday.

“In its movie … (Netflix) defames and portrays the plaintiffs (Mossack and Fonseca) as ruthless uncaring lawyers who are involved in money laundering, tax evasion, bribes and/or other criminal conduct,” Mossack Fonseca said in the 42-page lawsuit, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. federal court in Connecticut on Oct. 13. Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the official trailer for “The Laundromat,” which co-stars Meryl Streep as a widow investigating insurance fraud, the following question is asked and answered in big, bold type: “How do 15 million millionaires in 200 countries stay rich? With lawyers like these.”

The trailer then cuts to the elegantly dressed lawyers played by Oldman and Banderas laughing uproariously.

Mossack Fonseca shut down last year after being accused by U.S. prosecutors of helping clients conceal assets, investments and income from government tax authorities using a wide range of sham foundations and shell companies.

While Jurgen Mossack did not respond to requests for comment, a source close to both lawyers told Reuters that they maintain their position that the massive leak of the firm’s internal documents consisted of “information theft or hacking” that was illegal.

Ramon Fonseca responded later on Wednesday and referred all questions to his lawyer in the United States, who did not respond to written questions. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by David Alire Garcia Editing by Alistair Bell & Shri Navaratnam)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Declassified UK

How the British establishment is working to keep Bahrain’s ruling family in power

By Mark Curtis and Matt Kennard

OP-ED

The power cuts will continue unless SA’s new electricity plan translates into urgent new power procurements

Anton Eberhard
10 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

House of Cards

Zapiro
11 hours ago

Newsdeck

‘Panama Papers’ law firm sues Netflix over film based on scandal

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump leaves Turkey, Syria ‘to argue it out’ and clashes with U.S. House Speaker

Reuters 6 hours ago

South Africa

South Africa Faces Second Day of Rolling Blackouts, Eskom Says

Bloomberg 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Historic all-female spacewalk set for Friday at International Space Station

Reuters 13 hours ago

ANALYSIS

A toxic stew in the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition kitchen
Stephen Grootes 10 hours ago
4 mins

Speaking Kurdish in Turkey was illegal until the 1990s.

DAYS OF ZONDO

Vrede dairy farm: Witness testifies about Saxonwold visits and R54m ‘owed’ to the Guptas by Free State government

Ayanda Mthethwa 10 hours ago
5 mins

BOOK EXTRACT

Excerpt from We Have A Game Changer: A Decade of Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick Staff Writer
15 OCT
4 mins

Business Maverick

Why Discovery needs to become boring

Tim Cohen
11 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Invoking culture or religion to harm others can never be justified

Pierre De Vos
10 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA disorder: A power struggle clothed in ideology

Brett Herron
10 hours ago
5 mins