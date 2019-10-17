Business Maverick

Brexit Deal Sparks $1 Billion of Gains for U.K. Billionaire Trio

By Bloomberg 17 October 2019

Briton’s richest trio have plenty to celebrate from the latest Brexit agreement.

Jim Ratcliffe, James Dyson and Hugh Grosvenor saw their fortunes rise by a combined $1.1 billion Thursday morning after news that U.K. negotiators and the European Union agreed on a new deal for Brexit caused stocks and the pound to rally.

At a glance: the key points of the Brexit political declaration

Grosvenor, 28, the Duke of Westminster who owns property in London, accounted for $700 million of those gains, according to calculations by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ratcliffe, 66, and Dyson, 72, were both prominent supporters of the decision to leave the EU.

The boost may be shortlived as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has to win the backing of the U.K. Parliament on Saturday. He has no majority in the House of Commons and lost a string of crucial votes since taking office in July.

