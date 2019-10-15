Business Maverick

Trump’s China Handshake Fails to Lift Economic Gloom

By Bloomberg 15 October 2019
Caption
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Liu He, China's vice premier, during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The U.S. and China agreed on the outlines of a partial trade accord Friday that Trump said he and Chinas Xi Jinping could sign as soon as next month. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

The pledges China and the U.S. made to keep prospects alive for a comprehensive trade deal did little to alter the deteriorating growth outlooks for both countries because they were sealed with something economists don’t trust: a handshake.

China agreed Friday to more than double its annual purchases of American agricultural products to as much as $50 billion, according to the U.S. That’s more of a political shot in the arm to a rural constituency that’s key to President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election bid than it is a meaningful lift to a nation with gross domestic product of about $21 trillion.

Trump tweeted Sunday evening that China has begun making agricultural purchases, echoing comments he made Friday in the Oval office.

In return, Beijing convinced the U.S. to holster another tariff increase set for this week as White House officials worry about slower growth at home.

Left on the table, though, was Trump’s biggest economic threat yet and the darkest cloud in the outlook: import taxes on all remaining Chinese shipments due to start Dec. 15 that would make a range of popular consumer products more expensive.

“We have a lot of work to do, but I am confident that both sides are going to work very hard and anticipate we will be closing this,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday on the ABC News program “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

Read More: Trump’s China Deal Yields Plenty of Questions, and Critics

Investors are more wary. Though U.S. equities rose last week as trade tensions eased, they trimmed gains Friday afternoon when reality set in. The deal Trump called the biggest “in the history of our Country” had a significant shortcoming: it wasn’t a signed document yet, even though it has, in effect, been on the table for more than a year.

So economists reacted with a range of skepticism and doubt about what it means for growth projections that are coming down as the 18-month trade war drags on.

“There is not yet a viable path to existing tariffs declining, and tariff escalation remains a meaningful risk,” Morgan Stanley strategists Michael Zezas and Meredith Pickett wrote on Friday. “Thus, we do not yet expect a meaningful rebound in corporate behavior that would drive global growth expectations higher.”

U.S. Agriculture Trade with China

Raymond Yeung, chief Greater China economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., said that despite the latest progress, tensions are unlikely to ease soon and the economic risks will linger as talks move through various stages.

‘High Hurdles’

“The Phase I agreement mainly covers agricultural purchases, tariff suspension, and market access,” Yeung wrote in a research note Saturday with ANZ colleagues Betty Rui Wang and Zhaopeng Xing. “But core issues of technology transfer and national security still face high hurdles before a resolution in our view.”

What Our Economists Say

“Past experience is that U.S.–China trade agreements aren’t worth the paper they are written on, and this one hasn’t even been written down. For now, though, indications on trade are a little more positive. If that persists, it could help put a floor under sliding global growth.”

Tom Orlik and Yelena Shulyatyeva, Bloomberg Economics

Click here for the full note

This week will bring more fresh reads on the global economy.

On Tuesday the International Monetary Fund, kicking off its annual meeting in Washington, is likely to cut its growth forecast for 2019 and 2020 in its World Economic Outlook. In July, the fund lowered its projection to 3.2% this year and 3.5% next year, its fourth downgrade since last October.

Read More: Is the World Economy Sliding Into First Recession Since 2009?

Chinese GDP data for the third quarter, slated for release Friday, is expected to show that output growth in the three months to September eased to 6.1%, the slowest in almost three decades. That pace would be barely enough to allow the Communist Party to claim it’s hitting its long-term growth targets.

For economists to get more optimistic about the outlook, Washington and Beijing between now and the November leaders’ meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum will have to make more progress on thornier trade issues such as enforcement and intellectual-property protections.

“Until such evidence is available, we must conclude that this pause is more ‘uncertain’ than ‘durable,’” the Morgan Stanley strategists wrote.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Black asset managers want a bigger slice of SA’s financial cake

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Very little beats tertiary education as a poverty-reducing investment, but it needs to be done right

Miriam Altman
5 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Fund management costs in SA have improved. Or have they?

Ruan Jooste
5 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

U.S. to Sanction Turkey After Trump Opened Way for Move in Syria

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

England thrash Bulgaria after game is halted over racist abuse

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Apple Criticized for Sending Some Browsing Data to Tencent

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

South Africa

South African Group Wants Convicted Dutch Arms Dealer Expelled

Bloomberg 14 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

The thieves of South Africa aren’t sleeping so well anymore
Sikonathi Mantshantsha 14 OCT
6 mins

Owls make virtually zero noise while flying.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Zwelinzima Vavi interview: Why trade unions are against Mboweni’s growth document

Ray Mahlaka 13 OCT
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Business leaders, why are you silent about the destructive Old Mutual-Peter Moyo impasse?

Ray Mahlaka
13 OCT
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo to sue the regulator, while the pot gets hotter

Sasha Planting
13 OCT
5 mins

Business Maverick

Finance Chiefs Head to IMF Amid Slowdown Concerns

Bloomberg
24 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Lamborghini Review Marks Step in VW’s March Toward $220 Billion

Bloomberg
24 hours ago
4 mins