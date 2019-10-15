Newsdeck

Russia says ‘unacceptable’ Turkish incursion into Syria must be temporary

By Reuters 15 October 2019
Caption
AKCAKALE, TURKEY - OCTOBER 09: People wave as Turkish soldiers prepare to cross the border into Syria on October 09, 2019 in Akcakale, Turkey. The military action is part of a campaign to extend Turkish control of more of northern Syria, a large swath of which is currently held by Syrian Kurds, whom Turkey regards as a threat. U.S. President Donald Trump granted tacit American approval to this campaign, withdrawing his country's troops from several Syrian outposts near the Turkish border. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

ABU DHABI/MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia called Turkey's military incursion into northeast Syria "unacceptable" and said on Tuesday the operation had to be limited in time and scale, a rare broadside that suggests Moscow's patience with Ankara is wearing thin.

* Russia criticises Turkish operation in Syria

* Says Ankara didn’t agree details with Moscow

* Says incursion must be limited in time and scale (Recasts to add new Kremlin envoy quotes, details)

By Olesya Astakhova and Andrew Osborn

In Russia’s strongest criticism since Turkey launched its military operation last week, President Vladimir Putin’s envoy for Syria indicated Moscow wanted Ankara to wrap up its offensive soon.

“We didn’t agree with the Turks any questions about their presence in Syria and we don’t approve of their actions,” envoy Alexander Lavrentiev told reporters in Abu Dhabi during an official visit there by Putin.

He said Turkish troops had the right under an agreement struck between Damascus and Ankara in 1998, the Adana pact, to temporarily push up to a maximum of 10 km (six miles) into Syria to conduct counter-terrorism operations.

“But it doesn’t give them (Turkish troops) the right to remain on Syrian territory permanently and we are opposed to Turkish troops staying on Syrian territory permanently,” he said.

Lavrentiev made his comments as Turkey pressed ahead with its offensive in northern Syria despite U.S. sanctions and growing calls for it to stop, while Syria’s Russia-backed army moved on the key city of Manbij that was abandoned by U.S. forces.

Lavrentiev earlier on Tuesday told Russian news agencies that Moscow had always considered any kind of Turkish military operation on Syrian territory unacceptable.

His comments, which suggest growing tensions between Turkey and Russia, came a day after the Kremlin complained that Turkey’s incursion was “not exactly” compatible with Syrian territorial integrity.

“The security of the Turkish-Syrian border must be ensured by the deployment of Syrian government troops along its entire length,” said Lavrentiev. “That’s why we never spoke in favour or supported the idea of Turkish units (being deployed there) let alone the armed Syrian opposition.”

Lavrentiev said Turkey’s actions risked upsetting delicate religious sensitivities in northern Syria.

In particular, he said the area was populated by Kurds, Arabs and Sunnis who would not take kindly to their lands being resettled by people who had never lived there, a reference to Turkey’s plan to house refugees from other parts of Syria there.

Lavrentiev confirmed that Russia had brokered an agreement between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces that saw the Kurds cede control of territory to Syrian troops.

Those talks had taken place at Russia’s Hmeimim air base in Syria among other places, he said.

Russia’s influence in Syria and the Middle East is widely seen to have been boosted in the last week thanks to Washington scaling back its Syria operation and the Syrian Kurds striking a deal with President Bashar al-Assad, Moscow’s closest ally in the region.

Lavrentiev said Moscow was hoping that the United States would withdraw all of its forces from Syria. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke to his U.S. counterpart about Syria on Tuesday evening.

Russian military police are patrolling the line of contact between Syrian and Turkish government troops.

Lavrentiev estimated there were around 12,000 Islamic State prisoners being held in northeast Syria. (Additional reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Maxim Rodionov and Tom Balmforth Writing by Andrew Osborn Editing by Alistair Bell)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BREAKING

Former special ops boss Thulani “Silence” Dlomo dismissed by State Security Agency

By Marianne Merten

URBAN EDGE

Campaigners unmoved as province claims it wants to preserve Cape Town’s Philippi Horticultural Area

Tessa Knight
34 mins ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen: Spotlight

Shocking figures revive calls for mental health reforms

Alicestine October for Spotlight
42 mins ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

Russia says ‘unacceptable’ Turkish incursion into Syria must be temporary

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

LeBron draws social media ire over comments on Rockets GM’s Hong Kong tweet

Reuters 3 hours ago

Africa

Nigeria’s land borders closed to all goods -customs chief

Reuters 4 hours ago

South Africa

Home favourite Grace back for more at Sun City

News24 11 hours ago

HOMESTAY RESPITE

Hungry hikers’ rest on the Wild Coast
Masha Ramsamooch for Roving Reporters 45 mins ago
7 mins

There are zero rules that prevent female players from entering the NFL.

MAVERICK CITIZEN: DROUGHT

Politics can never be about water

Estelle Ellis 39 mins ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen: Drought

Eastern Cape government finally declares province a disaster area

Estelle Ellis
37 mins ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

We can turn South Africa around if we work together

Oscar Van Heerden
1 hour ago
7 mins

THE WORDS THAT MATTER

Kathrada Foundation announces top three winners in Youth Essay Writing Competition

Daily Maverick
1 hour ago
17 mins

OPINIONISTA

Where legal eagles dare: Raising the bar on women advocates

Omphemetse S Sibanda
1 hour ago
6 mins