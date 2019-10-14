Austrian Wiesberger records come-from-behind victory in Italian Open.

Oct 13 (Reuters) – Austrian Bernd Wiesberger held off a spirited challenge from England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick to claim his third European Tour title of the season at the Italian Open in Rome on Sunday.

Wiesberger carded six-under-par 65 in the final round at the Olgiata Club for a 16-under total to overturn a three-shot deficit and beat overnight leader Fitzpatrick by one stroke.

Four birdies in five holes heading into the back nine put Wiesberger firmly in the driving seat, with Fitzpatrick hitting out of bounds for a double-bogey at the ninth.

Fitzpatrick recovered well with three birdies in his final six holes but could only par the 18th as Wiesberger claimed his seventh European Tour title to move from third to first in the season-long Race to Dubai standings.

“It’s been a great summer for me,” Wiesberger said. “I’ve had a lot of good golf shown and a lot of progress after coming back from the last year.

“I’ve won three times this year and it’s been the same every time, I’ve just really enjoyed my time.

“I’ve played really well in the right events in Ireland and the Scottish and here this week which helps getting up there in the Race to Dubai. I feel excited about what is ahead of us in these last four events.”

Fitzpatrick signed for a round of 69 for a total of 15-under as he finished runner-up for the fourth time this season.

“To lose by one is obviously very disappointing,” the 25-year-old said.

“I think I’ve played well when I’ve been up there on a Sunday, just other people really keep grinding and I keep coming up from behind. It is what it is. It’s still a great week.”

World number five Justin Rose improved on his dismal third round of 78, taking 14 fewer shots to finish seven-under overall for a share of 15th spot. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Reuters Follow Save More