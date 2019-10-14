Sport

Wiesberger claims third victory of the season at Italian Open

By Reuters 14 October 2019

Austrian Wiesberger records come-from-behind victory in Italian Open.

Oct 13 (Reuters) – Austrian Bernd Wiesberger held off a spirited challenge from England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick to claim his third European Tour title of the season at the Italian Open in Rome on Sunday.

Wiesberger carded six-under-par 65 in the final round at the Olgiata Club for a 16-under total to overturn a three-shot deficit and beat overnight leader Fitzpatrick by one stroke.

Four birdies in five holes heading into the back nine put Wiesberger firmly in the driving seat, with Fitzpatrick hitting out of bounds for a double-bogey at the ninth.

Fitzpatrick recovered well with three birdies in his final six holes but could only par the 18th as Wiesberger claimed his seventh European Tour title to move from third to first in the season-long Race to Dubai standings.

“It’s been a great summer for me,” Wiesberger said. “I’ve had a lot of good golf shown and a lot of progress after coming back from the last year.

“I’ve won three times this year and it’s been the same every time, I’ve just really enjoyed my time.

“I’ve played really well in the right events in Ireland and the Scottish and here this week which helps getting up there in the Race to Dubai. I feel excited about what is ahead of us in these last four events.”

Fitzpatrick signed for a round of 69 for a total of 15-under as he finished runner-up for the fourth time this season.

“To lose by one is obviously very disappointing,” the 25-year-old said.

“I think I’ve played well when I’ve been up there on a Sunday, just other people really keep grinding and I keep coming up from behind. It is what it is. It’s still a great week.”

World number five Justin Rose improved on his dismal third round of 78, taking 14 fewer shots to finish seven-under overall for a share of 15th spot. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

The Chronicles of Grand Azania, Part Two: Floyd Shivambu’s time of spending dangerously

By Pauli Van Wyk

PARLIAMENT

MPs give Eskom and Mboweni free hand in R59-bn Special Appropriation Bill bailout

Marianne Merten
12 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The thieves of South Africa aren’t sleeping so well anymore

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
12 hours ago
6 mins

South Africa

Ramaphosa in London to address the Financial Times Africa Summit during 2-day working visit

News24 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

As One Massive Blackout Ends, California Is Bracing for Next

Reuters 15 hours ago

Newsdeck

Syrian army to deploy along Turkish border in deal with Kurdish-led forces

Reuters 15 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Says ‘Ready to Go’ on Turkey Sanctions as Troops Leave

Bloomberg 15 hours ago

MAGNITSKY SANCTIONS

Post-Gupta sanctions blues: Anti-corruption battle has a long way to run
J Brooks Spector 13 hours ago
8 mins

Presbyterians is an anagram of Britney Spears.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo to sue the regulator, while the pot gets hotter

Sasha Planting 15 hours ago
5 mins

Op-Ed

Accountable state spying: Government hacking needs to be regulated

Jane Duncan
12 hours ago
12 mins

EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Episode 214: Evita breaks the news (Video)

Pieter-Dirk Uys
3 hours ago
1 min

OPINIONISTA

Treasury’s economic paper fudges the key issues

Xolisa Phillip
12 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Re-thinking the total cost of tech in organisations

iStore Business
18 hours ago
4 mins