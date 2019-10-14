RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019

Red cards reach record high but yellow cards also hot topics

By Antoinette Muller 14 October 2019

Samoa players perform the Siva Tua facing their supporters after their Rugby World Cup Pool D match against South Africa Springboks at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

The sin-bin penalty was only introduced after the 1999 Rugby World Cup. Unsurprisingly Fiji and Samoa top the all-time list.

This article first appeared on Extra Time Media

The 2019 Rugby World Cup has officially passed the record for the most red cards issued at a tournament. Seven players have been given their marching orders – three more than the previous high of four.

But yellow cards have also been a hot topic. So much so that New Zealand are adapting their training approach to do drills with just 14 men on the field, according to reports by New Zealand media.

Steve Hansen had two of his players sent to the sin bin for dangerous tackles  under World Rugby’s new laws during their victory against Namibia.

He was quoted by The Guardian as saying:

I do not know whether breaching the guidelines is avoidable, but we have to find a way,” Hansen said. “Under the guidelines, the yellow cards we received against Namibia were fair, but it is incredibly difficult when players are falling at your feet.

There are certain things we have to make sure we do: you cannot have an arm behind your shoulder, because it looks like you’re swinging an arm, and you have to be able to recognise how quickly a ball-carrier is falling, being able to pull out of a tackle or do it differently.”

Changes to the laws, especially in the same year as a global tournament, will almost always show a spike in terms of cards, but the 2019 Rugby World Cup is some way off from the 2015 edition where a staggering 52 yellow cards were handed out.

Yellow cards were first introduced in the sport in 1995, but back then, the carded player would play on. It wasn’t until after the 1999 Rugby World Cup that the sin-bin penalty was introduced.

Yellow and red cards at the Rugby World Cup

More intriguing perhaps is the team-by-team breakdown of yellow cards at Rugby World Cups. Unsurprisingly Fiji and Samoa top the all-time list (both on 12). Writing in his book, Ben Ryan, the former Fiji Sevens coach, was fairly scathing of officials against Pacific Island teams, noting that decisions are often made with some prejudice.

But the All Blacks in joint second with Namibia and Tonga (11 each) might surprise some. The universally held belief that New Zealand get away with a bit more than most might leave some armchair pundits a few points to ponder. At the 2015 edition, New Zealand received the second-most yellow cards (five) just one behind Namibia on six.

At the 2019 edition, they’re sitting on two – some way behind leaders Samoa on six. But, considering the heavy scrutiny, perhaps Hansen’s idea of training with 14 men isn’t that far off. DM

Most yellow cards by country at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Data source: ESPNScrum and Rugby World Cup official.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

The Chronicles of Grand Azania, Part Two: Floyd Shivambu’s time of spending dangerously

By Pauli Van Wyk

GROUNDUP

‘People feel betrayed’: Small-scale dagga growers fear exclusion from legal trade

Christopher Clark for GroundUp
2 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Gupta Island

Zapiro
1 hour ago

South Africa

South African Group Wants Convicted Dutch Arms Dealer Expelled

Bloomberg 2 hours ago

Business Maverick

U.S. Gets Final OK to Hit EU With $7.5 Billion Airbus Sanction

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boris Johnson Uses Queen’s Speech to Set Out General Election Platform

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

South Africa

Ramaphosa in London to address the Financial Times Africa Summit during 2-day working visit

News24 12 hours ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019

Red cards reach record high but yellow cards also hot topics
Antoinette Muller 2 hours ago
2 mins

Magician's tricks are not generally covered by intellectual property laws. They can be stolen and repurposed by anyone.

THE INTERVIEW

‘I’m scared,’ says founder of Philippi Horticultural Campaign on eve of court battle

Tessa Knight 2 hours ago
6 mins

ISS TODAY

Are terror groups stoking local conflicts in the Sahel?

Lori-Anne Théroux-Bénoni and Baba Dakono for ISS TODAY
2 hours ago
4 mins

PARLIAMENT

The Week: Busy schedule includes public protector’s annual report briefing

Parliamentary Monitoring Group
2 hours ago
5 mins

PARLIAMENT

MPs give Eskom and Mboweni free hand in R59-bn Special Appropriation Bill bailout

Marianne Merten
16 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo to sue the regulator, while the pot gets hotter

Sasha Planting
19 hours ago
5 mins