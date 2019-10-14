President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived safely in London where he is expected to deliver the opening address at the 6th annual Financial Times Africa Summit on Monday.

The summit is being held at Claridge’s in London.

Ramaphosa, who is on a two-day working visit to the UK, is expected to engage with investors and business leaders with the aim of attracting further investment in South Africa.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said the Financial Times Africa Summit is hosted annually by the Financial Times newspaper, with a focus on business affairs and opportunities in African countries.

This year’s theme is “Africa in Motion” and places a special emphasis on youth, women, entrepreneurs, scientists, artists, and innovation.

The summit is expected to discuss business, investment as well as the political and cultural environment in Africa, and is expected to include speakers, potential investors and innovators.

Ramaphosa is accompanied by Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Presidential Special Envoy on Investment Mcebisi Jonas.

