Simone Biles of USA competes on Balance Beam during the Women's All-Around Final on Day 7 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on October 10, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
This week, the 49th Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) Gymnastics World Championship takes place in Stuttgart, Germany. The FIG, known as the oldest established international federation of an Olympic sport, is the governing body for gymnastics worldwide. Also in the news, members of the DC Marijuana Justice protest to pass cannabis reform legislation.
