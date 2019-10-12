Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 12 October 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 12 October 2019

Simone Biles of USA competes on Balance Beam during the Women's All-Around Final on Day 7 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on October 10, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

This week, the 49th Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) Gymnastics World Championship takes place in Stuttgart, Germany. The FIG, known as the oldest established international federation of an Olympic sport, is the governing body for gymnastics worldwide. Also in the news, members of the DC Marijuana Justice protest to pass cannabis reform legislation.

Members of DC Marijuana Justice hold up a large simulated joint during rally to urge Congress to pass meaningful cannabis reform legislation, on Capitol Hill October 8, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
John Lennon (1940 – 1980) of the Beatles plays the guitar in a hotel room in Paris, 16th January 1964. The singer would have celebrated his 79th birthday on 9 October 2019 (Photo by Harry Benson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
A bird scores a try in a demonstration during a visit to Kakegawa Kachoen on October 10, 2019 in Kakegawa, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
A large scale sample of the new twenty pound note is seen during the launch event for the new note design at the Turner Contemporary gallery on October 10, 2019 in Margate, England. The new twenty pound note will be made of polymer rather than paper, also the current portrait of Scottish economist Adam Smith on the obverse, will be replaced with one of english artist J.M.W Turner. The new note will start to enter circulation in 2020 as the older note is gradually phased out. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
An artist performs during the last rehearsal of Cirque Soleil’s ‘Messi10’ show in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 08 October 2019. The show, based on the life and achievements of Argentinean soccer player Lionel Messi runs from 10 October until 10 November. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
Rosserk Abbey ridden by Shane Quinlan jump the last on their way to winning the Visit racingtv.com Novices’ Handicap Hurdle at Exeter Racecourse on October 10, 2019 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
A worker removes plaster during reconstruction works behind blue canvas on a memorial wall dedicated to former Beatles musician John Lennon in the city centre of Prague, Czech Republic, 10 October 2019. The Sovereign Order of Matla, the owner of the wall, decided to reconstruct it. Especially in summer, the wall has become a popular place for tour operators and alco-tours. Some tourist guides handed out sprays and felt-tip pens so that they could leave their own message there, but then vulgar inscriptions and pictures began to appear on the wall. The Order wants to give a dignified form and rules in the future. The repaired wall should be unveiled around the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution in November 2019. Prague’s colourfully painted John Lennon’s Wall is symbol of Western culture and freedom under the former communist regime. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Law Enforcement Agencies participate in a joint exercise with EUFOR (European Forces) during military exercise Quick Response at the EUFOR base in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 11 October 2019. This military exercise will include riot control, checkpoint set-up, evacuation and hostage rescue. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR
Austrian writer Peter Handke poses for photographs at his home in Chaville, near Paris, France, 10 October 2019. The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2019 is awarded to Peter Handke, the Swedish Academy announced on 10 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA
Joshua Liendo Edwards of Canada competes in the Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats during day one of the FINA Swimming World Cup Berlin at Schwimm- und Sprunghalle in Europasportpark (SSE) on October 11, 2019 in Berlin. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images)
People participate at the opening Parade of the Nuit Blanche art festival in Paris, France, 05 October 2019. The annual all-night arts festival Nuit Blanche (‘White Night’) is a cultural event during which art installations and performances take place throughout the city until the early hours. EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa
A participant in action during the Street Games Coruna extreme sports event in A Coruna, Galicia, northern Spain, 06 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Cabalar
A view of the West Side of Manhattan and Hudson Yards development from inside the newly renovated 102nd floor observatory of the Empire State Building on October 10, 2019 in New York City. Opening to the public on October 12, the new 102nd floor observatory is 1250 feet above street level and features 360 degree views of New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Ljubov Ilyushechkina and Charlie Bilodeau from Canada perform during their Pair Short Program at the Figure Skating Finlandia Trophy at the Espoo Metro Areena, in Espoo, Finland, 11 October 2019. The international competition runs until 13 October 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURI RATILAINEN
An Extinction Rebellion flag is seen in the hands of a statue of author George Orwell outside the headquarters of the BBC as the environmental group protests about the broadcaster’s alleged silence over climate issues on October 11, 2019 in London, England. The Extinction Rebellion group is in the middle of a string of protests across the country, with the aim of highlighting the urgency to address climate change as an ongoing emergency. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Robert Whittaker of Australia (L) is hit by Israel Adesanya of New Zealand as they compete during the UFC 243 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 06 October 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL DODGE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
