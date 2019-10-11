Warn calamari salad with baby tomatoes, green olives, garlic and feta. Photo: Tony Jackman

Take a breather from the ubiquitous calamari doused in lemon butter with this summery salad full of colour and a bit of garlicky crunch, for a starter or light lunch.

Serves 4

4 tubes calamari

2 or 3 fat cloves garlic, sliced thinly

Squeeze of lemon

1 wheel of feta

Green olives stuffed with pimentos

Baby Roma tomatoes

Olive oil

Balsamic vinegar reduction

Salt and pepper

Lay the whole calamari tubes flat on a board and slice through the left and right sides cleanly with a sharp knife, to divide each in two. Using a small, sharp knife, lightly score the top of each piece on the diagonal, turning to cross it on the counter-diagonal; a diamond pattern in other words. Slice each head into 1cm strips, dry well, and keep aside.

The quantities of the tomatoes, olives, balsamic reduction and olive oil for the salad depend on your taste. Halve the baby Roma tomatoes and macerate for three or four hours in olive oil and sweet balsamic vinegar reduction, salt and pepper. Peel and slice the garlic very thinly, lightly pan-fry in a little olive oil until nutty brown, and set aside.

Fry calamari strips in olive oil on one side until no longer translucent, then turn to cook the underside for a little longer, being careful to avoid it becoming rubbery. Salt and pepper lightly, and squeeze a little lemon juice over.

Place calamari on warmed plates, arrange tomatoes and olives around, scatter garlic slivers, crumble feta on top, and drizzle with the balsamic juices you steeped the tomatoes in. DM

