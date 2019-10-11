Club Brugge’s Percuy Tau, left, in action against Real Madrid midfielder Carlos Henrique Casemiro during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Club Brugge at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain, 1 October 2019. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Rodrigo Jimenez)

Ever since making his mark as part of a deadly attack that saw Mamelodi Sundowns dominate the Absa Premiership, Percy Tau’s stock has risen rapidly, culminating in him becoming the latest South African footballer to ply his trade in Europe. However, there are many reasons to believe there is even more to come from Tau.

Percy Tau recently became the latest South African to make his debut in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), starting for Club Brugge as they tackled Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In the process, he joined Benni McCarthy, Lucas Radebe, Steven Pienaar and Quinton Fortune as South Africans who have graced the competition.

Since his move to Europe from Mamelodi Sundowns last season, the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength. Brighton & Hove Albion, who bought Tau from Masandawana, were forced to loan him out due to work permit issues that he faced in England. A blessing in disguise, some might say.

Off went Tau to Royal Union Saint-Gilloise on loan for the 2018/19 season. Some South Africans, including his former coach Pitso Mosimane, bemoaned the fact that the Absa Premiership’s Player of the Season and joint top-goalscorer for the 2017/18 was only good enough to play second-tier football in Belgium.

It turned out to be a great move for him. He was in a league and a team where the spotlight wouldn’t be too bright while he acclimatised to European football.

The Lion of Judah, as he is affectionately known, hit the ground running at Union in his first season in Europe, being involved in 26 goals (13 goals, 13 assists) in all competitions for his team. His impressive performances saw him named Proximus League Player of the Season.

After such a fruitful campaign in his maiden European season, many would have expected him to finally make his bow in the English Premier League.

But, because he had still not qualified for a work permit, Brighton were forced to send him on loan again. He returned to Belgium, this time to appear in the top tier of Belgian football with 15-time Belgian champions, Club Brugge.

The move to Brugge has given Tau another season to adapt to the European style of football. With his new team, he has the opportunity to clinch some silverware while showing off his skills on the grandest stage of club football, the UCL. And like at Union, he has quickly become a huge fan favourite at Brugge.

If Tau continues on his current trajectory it is difficult not to imagine him becoming the most successful South African football export ever, usurping McCarthy and Radebe. No pressure though. Tau is far from a finished product and has some time to go before he can reach the bar set by those legends.

McCarthy is arguably the most successful South African to represent the country overseas and has a UCL medal to show for it. McCarthy was one of the members of the Jose Mourinho-coached FC Porto side that defied all odds to become European champions in 2004. Radebe is pretty much a demi-god in Leeds, with a rock band from Leeds named Kaiser Chiefs, after Radebe’s first club.

Legendary striker Sibusiso Zuma is a cult hero in Denmark after his sterling performances for FC Copenhagen, where he was voted into the Danish club’s hall of fame for his performances. Players Mark Fish, Quinton Fortune and Steven Pienaar have all left their mark on the European stage.

Now it is Tau’s turn.

And, unlike other extremely talented players, such as OJ Mabizela and Jabu Mahlangu, who have gone to Europe in recent years and not cut it due to disciplinary issues, the forward has a level head on his shoulders.

Just last year he got his BCom degree and is currently studying for his honours in marketing. He keeps his head down and goes about his business. Crucially, up to this point, he has not let his success spoil him.

He is still the same boy who grew up in Witbank, Mpumalanga – raised by a single mother along with his seven siblings – who had the dream of seeing his family, and especially his mother, whom he never stops talking about, living better lives.

Speaking after Tau made his UCL debut, his old mentor Mosimane expressed his delight.

“I was a little bit emotional seeing him walk out of the tunnel at the Santiago Bernabeu because that was his dream. When a boy that comes from your family enters the Santiago Bernabeu to play against [Sergio] Ramos and [Raphael] Varane‚ it becomes a little bit emotional,” Mosimane said.

With the discipline, drive and determination that he displayed, Tau could easily finish his career being to South Africa what Didier Drogba is to Ivory Coast, or Samuel Eto’o is to Cameroon. At the moment, all South Africans can do is sit back and marvel as the lion cub comes of age. DM

