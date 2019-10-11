Business Maverick

Pound Bulls May Have a Real Reason to Hope: John Authers

By Bloomberg 11 October 2019
Caption
Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar pictured during a press conference with British prime minister Boris Johnson in Irish Government Buildings in Dublin Ireland today 09 September 2019.Photograph: Aidan Crawley

If the market is right, the chance of a resolution to the Brexit nightmare has just been transformed. After Ireland’s Taioseach Leo Varadkar briefed the press on his lengthy one-on-one talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, currency traders turned what had already been a good day for the pound into one in which sterling at one point made its greatest gain in more than two years. 

For some context, this is what has happened to the pound against the dollar since the beginning of September, when Johnson’s gambit to prorogue Parliament appeared briefly to have made a “no-deal” Brexit a virtual certainty:

Unlike any of the big lurches in sterling that preceded it, the news that caused this dramatic leap had nothing to do with goings-on in Westminster. It all boils down to some remarkably positive words from Varadkar. He can now “see a pathway to a possible deal” – and he  thinks it possible to reach that deal in the week before the European Union’s summit on Brexit.

Both sides agreed not to release any details. But in comparison with the negativity that preceded it, the latest development justifies the optimism. Leo Varadkar is now the single most important player in the Brexit drama.

The entire issue of Brexit at this point boils down to the problem of the Northern Irish border. It is impossible for the whole of the U.K. to leave the EU’s customs area without turning this border back into a customs border. That, in turn, would require physical infrastructure, something Ireland has refused to countenance. This is reasonable given the commitments made by the U.K. under the Good Friday Agreement, which resolved Northern Ireland’s long-lasting “Troubles.”

This effectively makes Varadkar the EU’s chief arbiter of whether any deal is acceptable. That’s because the other EU countries would feel obliged to support a continuing member, rather than give way to a member that is leaving. To do otherwise would send a dreadful message to other smaller countries that might consider leaving.

Varadkar has been studiously cautious. He said almost nothing positive about the proposal to resolve the issue that Johnson published last week. As even the Northern Irish business community said the plan was worse than the “backstop” proposal put forth by Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May, which Parliament voted down, this wasn’t surprising. And earlier this week, after Johnson spoke with Angela Merkel, Germany’s chancellor, the briefing from Downing Street could scarcely have been more negative.

In this context, with an obstacle that seems almost impossible to surmount, and with no obvious previous attempt by Johnson even to try to surmount it, such positivity from Varadkar is extraordinary.  It really does suggest that there is a game-changer. The fact that neither side has leaked the new proposal is also healthy, as it suggests that they have something worth discussing.

Sterling’s move therefore makes sense. There is plenty more downside if the U.K. crashes out of the EU without a deal; but the chance that it could reach an agreement by the end of this month, the best available outcome at this point, had seemed impossible. With deep negativity toward the pound, it was therefore primed for a big move in response to any genuinely positive news.

The crucial question if the pound is to retain its gains: What on earth is Johnson proposing? Let us assume that he is dealing in good faith. If so, at this point, it is hard to see what could spark such positivity from Varadkar other than a customs border through the Irish Sea. This would settle all of Dublin’s concerns; it would be simple and relatively easy to enforce. But it would also entail a further split of Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. Many in the mainland would have little problem with this, but the idea is anathema to the unionist community in Northern Ireland itself, and to many enthusiastic Brexiteers on the mainland.

Until now, the Democratic Unionist Party – the main unionist party in Northern Ireland – and Conservative Brexiteers have exercised a veto over all attempts to break the deadlock this way. If Varadkar reaches a deal with which he is satisfied, would these parties then move to block it?

According to at least one foreign exchange analyst, they may no longer have that power. George Saravelos, currency strategist at Deutsche Bank, points out that the U.K. is currently slated to leave the EU without a deal on Oct. 31. If any deal to result from the Johnson-Varadkar talks were vetoed in Parliament, the U.K. could then only avoid a potentially disastrous no-deal exit by asking the EU for an extension – and that extension could be vetoed by any single EU member.

In other words, potential rebels, in Britain and Northern Ireland, could be told: Take this deal and live to fight another day, or take responsibility for the chaos of a no-deal exit. Such an exit would hurt the U.K. much more than the rest of the EU.

That makes parliamentary rebellion far harder this time than it was earlier in the year. It also justifies the currency market’s positive reaction. But the currency volatility won’t go away just yet. It is still hard to believe that this intractable issue can be finessed and, to quote Varadkar, “there’s many a slip between cup and lip.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

STATE CAPTURE

Guptas join a cast of international villains ensnared by US sanction law

By Peter Fabricius

Business Maverick

Blunders with Paul Theron from Vestact

Paul Theron
3 hours ago
1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK: INVESTING

Retail bounces up – but don’t get excited

Sasha Planting
8 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Biden says he would withhold foreign aid if countries discriminate against LGBTQ people

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

NASA aims for first manned SpaceX mission in first-quarter 2020

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to face new U.S. charges in groping case

Reuters 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Apple Pulls App That Tracks Police Activity in Hong Kong

Bloomberg 11 hours ago

Business Maverick

Pound Bulls May Have a Real Reason to Hope: John Authers
Bloomberg 3 hours ago
4 mins

Towns near Fukushima are now being plagued by hordes of rampaging radioactive wild boars. Where are Asterix and Obelix when you need them?

OP-ED

Fixing Eskom: Home truths and unavoidable actions

Ray Hartley and Greg Mills 7 hours ago
10 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Coming soon: The world’s largest hydrogen mine-haul truck to an Anglo mine

Ed Stoddard
8 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Trump Says Day One of U.S.-China Trade Talks Went Very Well

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: ANALYSIS

Disease cover has become more critical than ever

Ruan Jooste
9 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Our shrinking economic toolkits

Jayati Ghosh
8 hours ago
3 mins