DECADENT EDGE

Designers of Jozi’s Alice & Fifth win big at Restaurant & Bar Design Awards

By Nikita Singh 11 October 2019

Curved French panelling and walnut wood at Alice & Fifth. Photo: Supplied

Contrasting textures of lush velvet, rare marble and exposed concrete form the interior architecture at Alice & Fifth. The design earned SA firm TristanPlessisStudio the title of ‘Best Overall Winner’ at the 2019 Restaurant & Bar Design Awards.

For the first time in its 11-year history, a South African studio won “Best Overall Winner” at the international Restaurant & Bar Design Awards held in London last week.

For each category, there are two shortlists and two winners. The two overall winners for 2019 are Alice & Fifth, designed by TristanPlessisStudio, and SPINE Beirut, a bar in Lebanon designed by Gatserelia Design.

Alice & Fifth is a luxury restaurant at the Sandton Sun Hotel. TristanPlessisStudio was provided with a simple but clear brief for the restaurant design: “Create a sumptuous and decadent space juxtaposed with a raw, unrefined, underground edge,” says studio owner Tristan Du Plessis.

Du Plessis drew inspiration from 1920s cabaret clubs in Paris and New York. The space is rich, opulent, and sensual, an ambience achieved with curved french panelling, lush velvet, and a dramatic wood-panelled backdrop.

The studio commissioned hand-crafted design pieces from artisans in Joburg and Cape Town. The walnut wall panelling along the bar and dramatic stainless steel on the entrance ceiling are original pieces commissioned for the restaurant.

Hand-crafted polished stainless steel on the ceiling at Alice & Fifth’s entrance. Photo: Supplied
Award-winning design at Alice & Fifth luxury restaurant. Photo: Supplied

On the ceiling is one solid piece of polished stainless steel, moulded by hand in Cape Town. It was shipped as one piece, it’s about 12 metres.”

Du Plessis competed against entries from over 70 countries to clinch the title of Best Overall Winner. He has 10 years’ experience but at 31 he is one of the youngest competitors at the awards.

The members’ whiskey store at Alice & Fifth. Photo: Supplied

Du Plessis says that starting his own studio has been his greatest career accomplishment so far. TristanPlessisStudio is based in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, with a team of seven designers. The team has designed interior architecture for South Africa’s top restaurants and bars like Mesh Club and FYN restaurant.

Du Plessis adapts an interior design according to the brief, but elements of his personal style shine through. “I like to be very project-specific, a design chameleon in a way. I like to change my style according to a theme. It’s luxury with rough edges.”

Designer Tristan Du Plessis. Photo: Supplied

Luxury with rough edges” encapsulates the interior architecture at Alice & Fifth. Soft olive velvet and smooth marble are juxtaposed against raw, exposed concrete columns. “In this particular project, we destroyed everything and started from scratch. In the process, we actually peeled away some layers. We stripped away the paint and plaster that was on the columns to show the original building.”

Du Plessis’ award-winning design is a first for South Africa and he encourages aspiring SA designers to promote themselves globally to succeed: “I think you need to position yourself to the global market, not just the South African one. We see ourselves as a smaller market, but with design, our output can be exactly the same.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

A COMEDY OF DANGEROUS ERRORS

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s big fat fishing expedition for Radebe Report

By Marianne Thamm

OUR BURNING PLANET

Mega climate shocks for SA biodiversity — government report

Tiara Walters
10 hours ago
11 mins

SURVÉ SAGA

Gordhan not taking Survé outburst lying down

Daily Maverick Staff Writer
9 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Biden says he would withhold foreign aid if countries discriminate against LGBTQ people

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

NASA aims for first manned SpaceX mission in first-quarter 2020

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to face new U.S. charges in groping case

Reuters 14 hours ago

Newsdeck

Apple Pulls App That Tracks Police Activity in Hong Kong

Bloomberg 14 hours ago

OP-ED

Fixing Eskom: Home truths and unavoidable actions
Ray Hartley and Greg Mills 10 hours ago
10 mins

Towns near Fukushima are now being plagued by hordes of rampaging radioactive wild boars. Where are Asterix and Obelix when you need them?

VIEWFINDER - Police watchdog report

Report on statistical manipulation allegations due next week

Daneel Knoetze for Viewfinder 9 hours ago
3 mins

STATE CAPTURE

Guptas join a cast of international villains ensnared by US sanction law

Peter Fabricius
10 hours ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Bag Lady

Zapiro
19 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Whitewash: Absolving senior officials over ‘protest suicide’ does Parliament no favours

Marianne Merten
11 hours ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen: Zambia

Judgment day for controversial mining deal in the Lower Zambezi National Park

Sharon Gilbert-Rivett
11 hours ago
8 mins