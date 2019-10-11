Africa

Cargo plane crashes in Congo with presidential staff on board

By Reuters 11 October 2019

KINSHASA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A cargo plane carrying presidential staff crashed in eastern Congo on Thursday, and all eight passengers and crew are feared dead, a presidential adviser told Reuters on Friday.

The plane, carrying President Felix Tshisekedi’s driver, a logistics manager and some soldiers, was headed from Goma to the capital Kinshasa and went off radar on Thursday afternoon, an hour after departing, a statement from the civil aviation authority said.

Debris of the plane has been found but the passengers are still missing, said adviser Vidiye Tshimanga. He had told Reuters earlier on Friday that eight bodies had been found but said that information was incorrect.

The cause of the accident was not yet clear.

Local media showed a crowd of hundreds of Tshisekedi supporters hitting the streets of Kinshasa after the news broke on Friday morning, fearing that the plane crash had been some kind of failed coup attempt against Tshisekedi. The president took over from long-standing former President Joseph Kabila this year.

No information immediately backed up such a claim. (Reporting By Stanis Bujakera and Djaffar Al-Katanty Writing by Edward McAllister and Anna Pujol-Mazzini; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Frances Kerry)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

The Zuma Charges

Zuma to have his day in court after stay of prosecution dismissed

By Greg Nicolson

Analysis

Mmusi Maimane – second among equals

Sam Mkokeli
2 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Vatiswa Ndara is the whistle-blower revealing the exploitation of actors – let’s send a clear message: #Istandwithvatiswa

Adrian Galley
3 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Man arrested after five stabbed at UK shopping mall

Reuters 1 hour ago

Africa

Cargo plane crashes in Congo with presidential staff on board

Reuters 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

EU-U.K. Negotiations Intensify as Deadline Looms: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Biden says he would withhold foreign aid if countries discriminate against LGBTQ people

Reuters 10 hours ago

A COMEDY OF DANGEROUS ERRORS

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s big fat fishing expedition for Radebe Report
Marianne Thamm 14 hours ago
9 mins

People who live in cities are twice as likely to develop schizophrenia.

OUR BURNING PLANET

Mega climate shocks for SA biodiversity — government report

Tiara Walters 14 hours ago
11 mins

SURVÉ SAGA

Gordhan not taking Survé outburst lying down

Daily Maverick Staff Writer
14 hours ago
3 mins

OP-ED

Fixing Eskom: Home truths and unavoidable actions

Ray Hartley and Greg Mills
14 hours ago
10 mins

VIEWFINDER - Police watchdog report

Report on statistical manipulation allegations due next week

Daneel Knoetze for Viewfinder
13 hours ago
3 mins

STATE CAPTURE

Guptas join a cast of international villains ensnared by US sanction law

Peter Fabricius
14 hours ago
3 mins