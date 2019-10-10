Newsdeck

London City Airport braces for possible shutdown by climate protesters

By Reuters 10 October 2019
Caption
Pedestrians pass the London Stock Exchange Group Plc headquarter offices, left, and St Paul's Cathedral, right, in the City of London, U.K., on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - London City Airport was braced for disruption on Thursday after climate-change protesters Extinction Rebellion vowed to occupy its terminal and shut down operations for three days as part of its action in the British capital.

London City is the capital’s fifth-biggest – and most central – airport, popular with business travellers, bankers and politicians for short-haul and regional routes.

On Thursday, 18,000 passengers are due to arrive or depart from the airport, with 286 flights scheduled.

Extinction Rebellion, which has targeted government buildings over the last few days, said protesters would lie, sit or glue themselves to “nonviolently use their bodies to close the airport.”

They said they were protesting plans to expand the airport, which aims to have 6.5 million passengers a year by 2022, compared to the 4.8 million in 2018, and which has said there could be demand for as many as 11 million a year by 2035.

“Air travel is an icon of our fragile ‘just-in-time’ economic system. That system will break, as Climate Chaos hits,” group spokesman Rupert Read said in a statement.

“By non-violently shutting down this airport… we are demonstrating the utter frailty of the transport systems that countries such as ours, unwisely, have come to depend upon.”

London police have made hundreds of arrests as the protesters, labelled “unco-operative crusties” by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, began two weeks of civil disobedience.

London City Airport said it was working with police to prepare for the protests.

“Our shared priority is the safe operation of the airport and to minimise disruption for passengers using the airport over the coming days,” a spokesman said.

All passengers travelling for the rest of this week will have to show their boarding passes to access the terminal.

Extinction Rebellion said that if protesters do not make it into the airport itself, they will occupy the neighbouring Docklands Light Railway (DLR) station and access road to blockade it from the outside.

The airport said it is “committed to building a more sustainable future for the airport and the aviation industry” and has said that it will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

VIEWFINDER

IPID scrambles to contain #KillingTheFiles fallout

By Daneel Knoetze

Maverick Citizen: Drought

Eastern Cape: ‘The worst drought in a thousand years’

Estelle Ellis
4 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Old Mutual strikes back at Peter Moyo

Ray Mahlaka
5 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Syrian Kurds outgunned but vow to inflict toll on Turkish army

Reuters 3 mins ago

Newsdeck

London City Airport braces for possible shutdown by climate protesters

Reuters 7 mins ago

Newsdeck

Ozzy Osbourne says he’s recovering,’not dying,’ but again postpones tour

Reuters 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boeing Targets Dec. 17 for First Test Flight to Space Station

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Abuse! Conspiracy! Media Freedom! Pravin! Iqbal Survé slams Sekunjalo search and seizure
Sasha Planting 4 hours ago
5 mins

"You gotta love livin’, kid. Because dyin’s a pain in the ass." ~ Roger Moore

Judicial Services Commission

JSC interviews, not for the faint of heart

Chelsey Moubray 5 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Confidence is like compound interest: In the short term it’s hard to notice, in the long term, it’s crucial.

Nazmeera Moola
5 hours ago
3 mins

PARLIAMENT

Down the rabbit hole – three committees, three takes on Eskom

Marianne Merten
4 hours ago
5 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Ranjeni Munusamy fights back with Zondo application

Rebecca Davis
5 hours ago
5 mins

STALINGRAD, THE GOP WAY

A Very Uncivil War: Trump v Congress

J Brooks Spector
5 hours ago
10 mins